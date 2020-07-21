Here's your first look at the 2020 season of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

The Los Angeles Rams (seen here) and L.A. Chargers will both be featured on the 15th season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" series.

Hard Knocks is expecting an NFL season, even if players themselves aren't quite ready to get back on the field. And the HBO documentary series is doing things a little different this year.

Instead of following just a single team through the preseason — which has certainly been a weird one thanks to the global pandemic — the HBO crews have set up shop in Los Angeles, giving them access to two teams. So this season we'll follow the L.A. Rams, as well as the L.A. Chargers.

The series is a joint venture of HBO Sports and NFL films and will be a mere five episodes this year.

The 15th season of Hard Knocks is scheduled to debut at 10 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Aug. 11, on HBO.

“The Hard Knocks franchise continues to excel as the preeminent sports reality series,” Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports, said in a press release. “Our partnership with NFL Films, which dates back to 1977, consistently produces groundbreaking television programming. We are grateful to the Chargers and Rams organizations to be able to present the 2020 training camp experience.”

The Rams should be an interesting follow, just a year removed from their Super Bowl appearance. The Chargers, meanwhile, were tied for the AFC's best record in 2018 but fell off in 2019 due to injuries. But new for both teams are new logos, new uniforms and and brand-new stadium — perfect for the pageantry of HBO Sports and HBO Films.

“We are looking forward to having Hard Knocks in our camp this year,” Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay said in the press release. “Hard Knocks always offers a rare opportunity for our fans to see our players’ hard work to prepare for the season, as well as gives them a peek behind the curtain to observe these guys off the field, too. This year will be special because the show will also get an unprecedented look at SoFi Stadium, Stan Kroenke’s vision for professional football in L.A.”