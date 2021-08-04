'Holby City' fans fear for Jac's health

Holby City fans are worried about Jac Naylor's (Rosie Marcel) future, as it seems the character isn't her usual self. Her dramatic recent return to the hospital has seen her appointed as Improvement Director, and she's got some big plans ahead.

She returned alongside consultant Eli Ebrahimi (Davood Ghadami) and nurse Madge Britton (Clare Burt). Eli is trying to make his mark at the hospital by pushing ahead with his pioneering stent trial, which Jac is getting involved with in order to keep her reputation intact.

But despite having her hands full, and firing on all cylinders with a plan she's hatched with neurosurgeon Max McGerry (Jo Martin) behind Eli's back, fans of the medical soap are convinced Jac is also hiding something about her personal life.

The official Twitter account for the soap posted an update which read: "The Jac that has returned to us... something's different. Something's changed", prompting fans to be concerned about her health.

"The Jac that has returned to us... something's different. Something's changed"

One concerned fan wrote: "Why do I get the vibe that Jac is dying? #HolbyCity" and another added: "I was just thinking the same thing."

Another agreed saying: "I reckon all is not it seems... jac's pushing far too heavily for this dementia treatment. I reckon she's ill or dying!"

A third said: "Has Jac found out she is dying?" while a fourth was more specific, writing: "Noooo! Has Jac got a brain tumour?"

Could a secret illness be the reason for Jac's change of character, especially the fact she seems so fixated on saving the life of one patient? Or has she simply changed as a person since returning to the hospital?

Fans will have to wait and see what happens to Jac, but there's plenty more drama to come. Be sure to keep an eye on our Holby City spoilers page for all the latest information about the BBC soap.

Holby City continues on BBC1. Previous episodes are also available on iPlayer.