'Holby City' fans heartbroken after Fletch's emotional outburst

Holby City fans saw Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher (Alex Walkinshaw) pushed to breaking point in Tuesday's episode after a patient's vital operation was cancelled for a third time. Harry Carabello desperately needs heart surgery, but a more urgent case meant it was postponed once again.

Fletch was furious about this decision, especially as he'd begun to bond with Harry and had even organised a theatre slot and a scrub team, promising the teenager that they'd actually be able to get him in this time. But frustratingly, this wasn't the case.

Angry, he goes and complains to his former flame and Director of Improvement Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) and ends up getting into an argument with her about Harry's surgery, so Fletch takes matters into his own hands once again.

Following his outburst about Harry and the cancellations, a desperate Fletch tries to accompany the teenager to a neighbouring hospital so he can have the surgery done there, but he suffers a cardiac arrest and they have to head back to Holby City once again.

In further devastating scenes, Jac tells Fletch that Harry died as a result of his complications, and Fletch becomes furious telling her that they had "three opportunities to save his life".

Fans were upset for Fletch, with many taking to Twitter to express how heartbroken they were for the nurse, who had tried so hard to get Harry in for his surgery.

Following this, the hospital could lose Fletch for good as he told Jac he was "done" and we see him preparing to hand in his notice, clearly deflated by what had happened under his watch.

Jac has a heart-to-heart with Fletch, telling him that she needs him beside her, but ultimately it's his choice whether or not he wants to stay working at Holby.

The episode ends with Fletch emailing another hospital to tell them he won't be attending an interview, but is he still planning on leaving anyway? We'll have to wait and see...

