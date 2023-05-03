Holby City fans name their favourite-ever episode — do you agree with the winner?

Holby City fans have voted for their favourite ever episode in a poll run by the Casualty and Holby City fansite, Holby.tv (opens in new tab).

Holby.tv has run unofficial awards for both soaps for 19 years. In this year's awards, they asked viewers to vote for some of the best-loved things from the long-running medical soap, including characters and acting performances, along with their all-time favourite episode.

It was a hotly-contested category, though it was Holby City's last-ever episode which ultimately came out on top. It just narrowly beat out "Group Animal", a two-part episode from 2017, with "Bell Jar" coming in third place.

Other wins included Jac Naylor being crowned Favourite All-Time Female and Favourite All-Time Consultant, while Rosie Marcel who played Jac won the award for Best Ever Acting Performance in the show.

Sacha Levy (played by Bob Barrett) won Favourite All-Time Male and Favourite All-Time Male Doctor, Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) was voted Favourite All-Time Male Nurse, and Jac and Fletch were crowned the series' Favourite All-Time Pairing.

Holby City finally came to an end with the winning episode on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The show's cancellation was first confirmed in June 2021, though the producers around that time confirmed that Holby would "get the send-off it deserves".

In the Holby City finale, Jac Naylor ended up declaring that she wanted an ADRT (an Advance Decision to Refuse Treatment) for her inoperable brain tumour and asked Fletch to be her witness.

Nicky McKendrick faced a huge challenge in the final ever episode of Holby City.

Along with this big decision, we saw heartbreaking scenes as Sacha and Fletch grappled with Jac's eventual death. Plus, as young medic Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) tackled a complicated surgical procedure on a beating heart, Jac's organs were passed on to other patients in need in a sequence that featured some former faces from the show and Holby CEO Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry), who travelled up to Leeds to make a big romantic gesture and declare his love for Russ.

And as the show prepared to sign off for good, it left us with a love letter dedicated to the NHS and all the real medical personnel who are hard at work saving lives day in, day out up and down the country.