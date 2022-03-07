'Hollyoaks' casts former 'EastEnders' star for major new role
‘Hollyoaks’ village is about to get a new gangster.
Hollyoaks have cast Glynis Barber to play new village gangster, Norma.
The actress will be familiar to soap fans for playing Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell’s mum Glenda in EastEnders and before that, DCI Grace Barraclough in Emmerdale.
She’s probably best known, however, for starring in 80s cop show Dempsey and Makepeace alongside Michael Brandon, whom she went on to marry.
“I’m really excited to be playing Norma as she’s an amazing character - formidable, complex, and taking on the men and leaving them quaking in their boots,” says the 66-year-old star.
“The team and cast at Hollyoaks have been incredibly welcoming, and I can’t wait to get my teeth into the character.”
Glynis Barber’s first scenes will air in the Spring, when Norma is seen arriving in the village behind the wheel of a hearse, demanding to know who has been stealing her money.
Show bosses promise she’s “out for blood” and that fan favourites Ste (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna (Anna Passey) will soon end up in the firing line.
Barber’s casting comes hot on the heels of Hollyoaks’ announcement that it is bringing in Showtrial and Shadow and Bone star Angus Castle-Doughty to play Eric Foster, the estranged brother of Tony (Nick Pickard) and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O'Hara).
Described as “socially awkward”, Eric will be helped by Verity to settle into the village, and viewers will soon learn more about the siblings’ complex dynamic.
It’s exciting times for the Chester-based soap. In a new era for Hollyoaks – and a soap first - daily episodes are now being uploaded to All4 before their usual airings on Channel 4.
Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.
