Hollyoaks star Billy Price, who played Sid Sumner, lands NEW soap role

It's cheerio Chester, hello Letherbridge, for former Hollyoaks star Billy Price.

Actor Billy Price, who played Hollyoaks’ fan favourite Sid Sumner, has landed his first role after quitting the C4 show… And it’s in another soap.

The 22-year-old has filmed a guest role in BBC One’s Doctors, which will air next week.

Price will star as teenager Kyle Mainwaring in an episode entitled “Horse to Water”, due to air on Wednesday, March 8. The character’s younger brother, Johnny, is receiving treatment at The Mill, but leaves the staff confused by outlining different symptoms to different GPs.

It transpires that Johnny is, in fact, fit and well, and Kyle is the one in need of medical help. He has been caring for his sibling and, strapped for cash, has been going without food so that Johnny doesn’t have to.

Brotherly love: Kyle (Billy Price) sacrifices his own health for the sake of younger sibling Johnny (Riley Burgin). (Image credit: BBC)

Price was a fixture in Hollyoaks from 2019 to 2022. He was initially signed up for a guest stint as part of the show’s far-right extremism storyline; Sid being the son of racist character Stuart Sumner.

Bosses later promoted him to show regular. The talented actor then became a major part of Hollyoaks’ year-long county lines drug-trafficking plot, which saw Sid and then-girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) groomed by Sid’s cousin, Jordan Price (Connor Calland).

Under the influence: Sid was groomed to sell drugs by cousin Jordan Price (Connor Calland, left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As part of the plot, Sid took ketamine, and was accidentally run over by Peri Lomax (Ruby O’ Donnell), which led to his leg being amputated.

Life-changing: Hollyoaks' Sid lost a leg after he was run over by Peri Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The character later found love with Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) and planned to travel around Europe with her.

However, after Jordan’s superior, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’ Mahoney), escaped from prison and nearly killed Sid, Lizzie and Juliet, Sid decided to leave for Europe alone, and Price bowed out of the soap in October.

The actor has previously revealed that, before finding fame on Hollyoaks, he auditioned, unsuccessfully, for several parts on EastEnders.

Speaking on the podcast Soap From The Box in 2021, he said, “I actually auditioned for EastEnders. I auditioned for Bobby Beale.

Close call: Price auditioned for the role of Walford's Bobby Beale, but the part went to Clay Milner Russell (above). (Image credit: BBC)

“I've been for so many EastEnders auditions. I've been up for Bobby Beale and Hunter.

“I actually got quite far down into those auditions. I got quite far into the Bobby Beale one — I think there were three others left.

"I didn't actually get the part, as you do as an actor. You don't get the part all the time.”

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30 pm on Channel 4, with first-look screenings at 7 pm on E4.