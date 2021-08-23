'Hollyoaks' to feature new storyline involving Paralympian Jonnie Peacock

Hollyoaks is welcoming Paralympian Jonnie Peacock (Billy Price) for a special cameo where he'll help Sid Sumner as he battles with insecurities over his leg amputation.

The news was exclusively revealed by Metro, who reported that Jonnie would join the soap via video call as part of a support group.

Sid is signed up for the group by his friend Imran in scenes which will air on Thursday 26th August. At first, he's reluctant to join but ends up having a heart-to-heart with Jonnie, who lost one of his legs due to meningitis.

Sid had to have one of his legs amputated too, following dramatic scenes where Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) accidentally ran over Sid's right leg with her car after he'd collapsed in the road. Coming to terms with this reality has been an ongoing storyline for Sid, and Jonnie comes in to help.

A lot of Sid's insecurities involve a new love interest Demi, as he's scared to tell her the truth about his prosthetic leg. After receiving some advice from Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), he eventually decides to go on the date with Demi, but things aren't as plain sailing as Sid would have liked.

New scenes will see him receiving a lot of support from his friends as well as Jonnie, with the C4 soap raising awareness of amputations and prosthetics in this emotional storyline.

Team GB's Jonnie Peacock has won two Paralympic gold medals in sprint running, as well as gold at the IPC World Championships and IPC European Championships, making him a hugely successful athlete.

He's also competed on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, where he was the first amputee to take part in the dancing competition and was partnered up with Oti Mabuse, one half of last year's champion duo.

Hollyoaks continues on C4 and E4. For full listings, be sure to check our TV Guide.