‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Romeo Nightingale has SHOCK confession for Cher

Romeo Nightingale has a shock confession for his girlfriend, Cher.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) makes a shock confession to his girlfriend Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has to deal with the repercussions of her recent actions following a terrible turn of events.

Meanwhile, Romeo, who recently had a secret one-night stand with Mercedes, opens up to his girlfriend Cher.

He finally admits to Cher, who is the step-daughter of Mercedes, that he doesn’t love her.

Cher is devastated and responds by telling him a secret about his mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).

Later on, a vulnerable and hurt Cher takes some advice from her online friend ‘Jade’ but can Jade be trusted?

Cher is devastated when Romeo tells her he doesn't love her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there is a fight between friends when Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is angry with Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).

Juliet took matters into her own hands and set Sid up on a date with potential new love interest, Demi.

However, Sid who is suffering with confidence issues, is furious with Juliet for telling Demi about his prosthetic leg.

Sid had to have his leg amputated following a devastating car accident last year.

Later on, an emotional Sid revisits the location where the fateful accident took place.

Peri Lomax tries to comfort Sid Sumner. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) finds him there and the two of them have a heartfelt conversation.

When Juliet also tracks Sid down, the two of them apologise to one another. Meanwhile Sid’s friends all offer their support and are determined to help him with his feelings.

Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) tells Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) that he should have a one-to-one chat with Sid.

Imran agrees but he’s not convinced he has managed to help Sid that much.

Imran’s doctor mum, Misbah (Harvey Virdi) later gives Imran an idea to help Sid. Will he be willing to try it?

Diane Hutchinson is beside herself with worry over money and the future of their restaurant. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) blames herself for all The Hutch’s recent problems.

She and her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) try to redeem themselves after being scammed.

Tony tries to reassure Diane that the problem is fixable and they will soon have their restaurant back on track, however, he’s not being entirely honest.

He later confesses to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) that he’s exaggerated things to Diane and he’s not sure there is actually any solution to their current crisis.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm