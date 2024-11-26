Hot off Gladiator 2, Ridley Scott's new show gets announced for Apple TV Plus

His current movie Gladiator 2 has only just hit theaters, but prolific director Ridley Scott has been incredibly busy in the last few years and that's going to continue into 2025, as his newest TV show has just been announced.

This show is called Dope Thief, and it's an Apple TV Plus exclusive which is set to debut with two episodes on Friday, March 14. There are eight episodes in all and the rest will release in a weekly schedule until Friday, April 25.

Ridley Scott is the executive producer of Dope Thief but he also directed its first episode, which will probably be 45 minute to an hour judging by other Apple Originals. The show was created by Peter Craig, the screenwriter behind Top Gun: Maverick, The Town and The Batman. Craig was nominated for an Academy Award for Top Gun: Maverick, so we're expecting big things from his newest TV show.

Dope Thief is about two friends who dress up as DEA agents, in order to rob an unsuspecting country house. However their ploy backfires when they discover that the house is part of a huge drugs organization, and the two are quickly fighting for their life.

The two friends are played by Widows and Bullet Train's Brian Tyree Henry, and Narcos' Wagner Moura. Joining the duo are Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison and Ving Rhames.

Dope Thief is based on a book by Dennis Tafoya, released in 2009, and it was originally set to be called Sinking Spring according to early reports, even though the book is also called "Dope Thief".

Apple has recently begun to announce its early-2025 slate of original shows, and they're looking exciting. Others include Seth Rogen comedy The Studio, Jon Hamm drama Your Friends & Neighbours and Leo Woodall & Quintessa Swindell thriller Prime Target.

Meanwhile, Ridley Scott continues to prove incredibly prolific. The 86-year-old director's upcoming slate, according to IMDb, includes five other movies including a western and a post-apocalypse actioner, as well as a Bee-Gees Biopic due to film in late 2025.