How to watch 007: Road To A Million — stream the James Bond reality show online

The first-ever James Bond TV show is something a little different. 007: Road To A Million isn't a spy-centric action thriller but instead a new reality TV show that debuts on Friday, November 10.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Episodes: 8

Debut: Friday, November 10

Release schedule: Binge

Free trial: 30-day

The eight-part show follows nine different duos as they fly around the world taking part in challenges inspired by the 007 movies. There are couples, siblings and colleagues all vying to win the $1,000,000 prize at the end of the trials.

The "controller", or Bond villain, is played by Brian Cox, who will be overseeing the challenges to make sure it's not too easy for our contestants.

Curious about how this whole thing will play out? Well here's how to watch 007: Road To A Million.

How to watch 007: Road To A Million

You'll have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to watch 007: Road To A Million, because the new competition show will be streaming on Prime Video, a service only accessible to Amazon subscribers.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 for an annual plan. As well as Prime Video it includes next-day shopping delivery, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and a lot more.

If you haven't ever subscribed to Amazon Prime before, there's a 30-day free trial that lets you enjoy all the perks of the services (including Prime Video) without paying.

How to watch 007: Road To A Million everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup and can't access Prime Video but still want to watch 007: Road To A Million, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.