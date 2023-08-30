How to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake online: stream the animated spin-off

If you miss the whimsy and adventure of Adventure Time, then the next spin-off in the franchise will fill that void in your soul: Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake comes along on Wednesday, August 31, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

Fionna and Cake is based on gender-swapped (and also species-swapped, for the cat) versions of Finn and Jake the Dog, the main heroes featured in select episodes of Adventure Time. The new show follows these characters as they travel the multiverse alongside the Ice King, being hunted by a villain who wants to erase them from existence.

So you can expect the same comical adventures of Adventure Time, a classic cartoon fixture, but with new characters and situations to explore.

If that's for you, here's how to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake online.

How to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake in the US

You'll need to sign up to Max to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, with the latest Adventure Time spin-off joining the main series and Distant Lands on the platform.

The first two episodes of the season will land on the streamer on Thursday, August 31, and subsequent ones will come weekly until all 10 are out.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its ad plan or $15.99 per month for its ad-free tier, with an expanded version of that previous plan available for $4 more that also includes Dolby Atmos and 4K screening for select shows and movies.

How to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake in the UK

We're sorry to say that there's no official release date for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake in the UK, and it's likely going to have a delayed release outside of the US.

When it does release, it'll likely come to Sky TV. All 10 seasons of Adventure Time are on the platform, as well as the previous spin-off Distant Lands, so it seems likely that this is where Fionna and Cake will see a permanent home. Unfortunately we can't say that for certain just yet though, and a release date is also unknown.

How to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Adventure Time or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.