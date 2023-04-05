Michael Jordan is getting the big screen treatment, or at least his shoes are. AIR, the new movie directed by Ben Affleck and starring Matt Damon, Affleck and Viola Davis, details how Nike and its fledgling basketball department convinced Michael Jordan to join their brand, a deal that would change business and sports forever.

Amazon Studios is behind AIR, meaning that the movie is bound for Prime Video. But there's a few things you are going to want to know about that though if you are hoping to watch AIR.

The good news is that we have you covered, with everything you need to know about when, where and how you can watch AIR.

How to watch AIR in movie theaters

Even though it hails from Amazon, AIR is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters before it makes its way to streaming. AIR releases worldwide on Wednesday, April 5.

To see where the movie is playing near you and get official AIR showtimes, the best places to look are either your local movie theater's website or on Fandango (opens in new tab), which has info on if, where and when a movie is playing at all the movie theaters in your broader area. You can also purchase tickets to the movie through either of these options.

A tip for anyone who enjoys going to the movies but would love to make it cheaper — movie theater subscriptions and membership deals are great options. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, moviegoers can get free or discounted tickets through some programs, while others supply a set allotment of movies per month for a fixed price. Deals on concessions are also often included.

Is AIR streaming?

Not yet, and at this time we don't have an idea of exactly when it is going to be available to stream. This is a rare occurrence for Amazon Studios, giving a movie such an exclusive run in theater with no immediate knowledge of when it is going to hit Prime Video. But rest assured, it is coming to Prime Video, so if you want to wait and watch it at home, you need to be sure you have access to the streaming service.

What else to know about AIR

In addition to Affleck, Damon and Davis, the AIR cast features Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher and Marlon Wayans. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time."

The movie is receiving fantastic reviews, including 4.5 out of 5 stars in What to Watch's AIR review.

Watch the trailer for the movie directly below.