How to watch An Evening with Dua Lipa online, on TV, and from anywhere

Watch An Evening With Dua Lipa as, fresh off headlining Glastonbury, global music megastar Dua Lipa returns to the stage for a concert that's much more intimate, but no less spectacular. The one-off special will air this Sunday on ITV in the UK and on CBS/Paramount Plus a week later in the US.

Quick links An Evening with Dua Lipa will air at 8pm GMT on ITV on Sunday, December 8, and premiere a week later on December 15 in the US. UK: ITVX (free with licence fee)

US: Paramount Plus

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Taking place back in October in the hallowed ground of London’s Royal Albert Hall, the special concert sees Lipa joined by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, a 14-strong choir and her 7-piece band to reimagine her greatest hits. There’s even a duet with Elton John, with the musical legend gracing the stage for a rendition of "Cold Heart".

Dua Lipa will also give a debut live performance of her hit “Dance the Night” from smash hit movie Barbie as well as new arrangements of “Maria”, “Anything for Love”, “End of an Era” and more. But it won’t just be about the music, as intimate interviews see the megastar reflect on the moments that helped shape her career and share stories of the cities she loves, including a life-changing trip to New York and holiday memories of London, all giving a glimpse into the woman behind the hits.

Ready for an evening of glitz, glamour and music? Here's how to watch An Evening with Dua Lipa from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch An Evening with Dua Lipa for free in the UK

An Evening with Dua Lipa will air in the UK on ITV on Sunday, December 8. The stunning concert will also be available to watch online on the channel's ITVX streaming service, so you can watch live or can catch up there. ITV and ITVX are free to watch for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad – our recommendation is NordVPN. See how further down this page.

How to watch An Evening with Dua Lipa in the US

US viewers can enjoy the show a week after the UK when it goes out on CBS on Sunday, December 15.

Cord cutters can access CBS via a cable replacement service, such as Fubo, which offers a 7-day free trial.

You'll also be able to stream the show as it airs on Paramount Plus with Showtime, or catch up the following day with a regular Paramount Plus subscription.

The Showtime plan costs $12.99 per month, with the essential plan starting at $7.99.

If you're a Brit abroad who simply can't wait a week, you can download a VPN to port you back to the UK and watch An Evening with Dua Lipa when it comes out on December 8. Full details on how to do that just below – our VPN of choice is NordVPN.

How to watch An Evening with Dua Lipa in Australia and New Zealand

Like the US, viewers in Australia can enjoy the show a week after the UK on Sunday, December 15 via Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Unfortunately, the show has not been picked up for broadcast in New Zealand.

However, for Brits travelling in Australia or New Zealand who don't want to miss An Evening with Dua Lipa, you can use a streaming VPN to access your usual ITVX service whilst away – we'd recommend NordVPN.

All you need to know about An Evening with Dua Lipa

Is An Evening with Dua Lipa being broadcast live? The show itself took place on Thursday, October 17, but with tickets in high demand, it was completely sold out. However, audiences will now be able to enjoy the show from the comfort of their living rooms. The pre-recorded show will be aired on linear TV, and available for streaming afterwards. Posting on Instagram, Dua Lipa said: "I wanted to remember this show forever so we captured it to share with you too...ONE NIGHT ONLY with me, my band, The Heritage Orchestra and the one and only Elton John at Royal Albert Hall"

What can fans expect from An Evening with Dua Lipa? The ITV preview reads: "The special will be interspersed with intimate interviews, in which Dua reflects on the pivotal moments that have shaped her life and illustrious career. The dazzling London show was critically acclaimed and guests were treated to a surprise duet of ‘Cold Heart’ with musical icon Elton John, the debut live performance of ‘Dance The Night’ taken from the Barbie soundtrack, as well as 'Maria', 'Anything For Love', and ‘End Of An Era' from Dua’s latest album Radical Optimism, and more."

What's the significance of the Royal Albert hall? The Royal Albert Hall was opened by Queen Victoria in 1871 and named for her husband. Many of the world's leading artists from a hugely diverse range of genres have appeared on its stage. It has hosted the BBC Proms every summer since 1941 and hosts around 390 shows in the main auditorium each year with a further 400ish events in the non-auditorium spaces. Over its life the hall has hosted people from various fields, including suffragette meetings, speeches from Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein, boxing featuring Lennox Lewis and Muhammad Ali and concerts from performers such as Eric Clapton and Shirley Bassey.