The first 2024 new movie to have true blockbuster potential is now playing, the Henry Cavill-led spy thriller Argylle. Designed to be a fun twist on the genre, if it's on your list of movies to see, we've got everything you need to know about how to watch Argylle right here.

Hailing from Apple, Argylle is set to draw some questions about where it is playing. Is it only available to watch in movie theaters at first, like the company did with Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, or can you stream Argylle on Apple TV Plus like other Apple movies Ghosted and Tetris?

Let us help you with any questions you have right now on how to watch Argylle.

How to watch Argylle in movie theaters

Argylle is indeed getting an exclusive run in movie theaters first, premiering on the big screen worldwide on Friday, February 2 (early screenings on February 1 are going to be available in certain locations).

To find out exactly where and when Argylle is playing, you can find showtimes on Argylle's official website or from the movie resource Fandango, both of which will show you all the locations and times the movie has in your area. You can also purchase your tickets online directly through these sites.

Another option for movie fans that not only lets you find out Argylle showtimes but potentially saves on a ticket is a movie theater subscription or membership program. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow people to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other movie theater perks.

Is Argylle streaming?

No, you can't stream Argylle at this time. However, when Argylle does make its streaming debut, it will do so on Apple TV Plus, requiring a subscription to watch it on the service. However, it will likely also be available through digital on-demand services.

We don't have any information yet on when Argylle may make its way to Apple TV Plus (or digital on-demand). For some reference though, it was three months before Killers of the Flower Moon premiered on Apple TV Plus. Meanwhile, Napoleon still has not made its streaming debut after its release in November 2023.

What else to know about Argylle

Argylle focuses on reclusive author Elly Conway, whose series of best-selling spy novels about a secret agent named Argylle on a mission to unravel a global spy syndicate comes too close to the actions of a real spy organization, drawing her unwillingly into their world.

The movie stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Sofia Boutella, Ariana DeBose, Catherine O'Hara and Samuel L. Jackson. It is directed by Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn.

You can read What to Watch's Argylle review to find out what we thought of the movie, or you can judge for yourself if it's something you want to see based on the trailer directly below: