We've seen Idris Elba take on many foes over the years, whether it's beating criminals at their own game in Luther, the colossal Kaiju of Pacific Rim or, more recently, teaming up with other DC anti-heroes to take on Starro the Conqueror as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad.

In Beast, he's playing wildlife biologist Dr. Nate Samuels, and he's set to take on a very different enemy entirely... a ferocious lion, in the heart of South Africa.

In Baltasar Kormákur's new movie, the recently widowed Nate heads to South Africa for a trip with two teenage daughters and reconnects with an old family friend (played by District 9's Sharlto Copley). Although it's supposed to be a peaceful trip, it instead swiftly becomes a fight for survival as the apex predator begins hunting them.

If you're looking to watch Beast, here's where you need to go.

How to watch Beast in movie theaters

Beast is getting an exclusive run in theaters before it heads to VOD services, so you'll need to head to whichever theater is local to you to watch it as soon as it comes out.

It hits US theaters on August 19, with the UK release following just a few days later on August 26. To find out where and when Beast is on, just head to your local movie theater's website or use a site like Fandango (opens in new tab), which lets you search for specific listings in your area.

If you're a regular at your local multiplex, it's also worth checking out our guide to the best movie theater subscription/membership deals. If you're not already a member, picking one of these up could help you shave off a few bucks on your next trip to the movies or deals on concessions and potentially even some free tickets.

Is Beast streaming yet?

The short answer here, is no. With Beast hitting theaters soon, it won't be available to watch at home on digital or streaming platforms for a little while just yet, but we do at least know where it's going to make its debut: Peacock.

Beast is a Universal Pictures movie. Under the partnership between Peacock and Universal which was announced last year, new Universal, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation movies are made available to Peacock Premium members first.

Whilst we don't have an exact streaming date, generally movies stay in theaters for about 45 days; if Beast does follow this release pattern, US moviegoers can expect to see the movie hit Peacock around the beginning of October (Wednesday, October 5, if it's exactly 45 days on).