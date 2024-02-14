Legendary musician Bob Marley is getting his big screen moment with the new music biopic Bob Marley: One Love, which is now playing for audiences all over the world. But is it available on streaming or is it only playing in movie theaters? We've got all the details you need to know to watch Bob Marley: One Love right here.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family, Bob Marley: One Love focuses on a three-year period in the reggae icon's career where he reached his greatest success but also struggled with personal and spiritual questions.

Here's everything you need to know on when and how to watch Bob Marley: One Love.

How to watch Bob Marley: One Love in movie theaters

Bob Marley: One Love is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most countries around the world.

To find showtimes for the movie near you, check out the official Bob Marley: One Love website or visit Fandango , where you'll see all of the locations and times that it is playing in theaters in your area. You can also purchase tickets directly through these sites.

Another option to find movie times and also have the chance to save some money is by signing up for movie theater subscriptions or memberships. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, these programs (both free and subscription-based plans are available) allow for movie fans to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets to see new movies, as well as other theater-going perks like deals on concessions.

Is Bob Marley: One Love streaming?

Not yet. Bob Marley: One Love is currently in the midst of its exclusive run in movie theaters, so you are not able to watch it online either through digital on-demand or a streaming platform.

At this time, we don't have any confirmation on when or where Bob Marley: One Love is going debut on streaming, though an educated guess would lead us to believe it'll do so on Paramount Plus (seeing as it's a Paramount movie). We also don't know how long until the movie is going to be available for at-home viewing through digital on-demand. We'll update this post when info on that becomes available.

What else to know about Bob Marley: One Love

Embodying Bob Marley in the movie is actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who disappears into the role. He is joined in the cast by Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, as well as James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall. The movie is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who co-wrote it with Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers and Zach Baylin.

Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music."

You can read What to Watch's Bob Marley: One Love review, and check out the trailer for the movie directly below.