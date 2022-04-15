For the first time in three years, Coachella is back live and in person, as the 2022 edition of the popular music festival will return to its familiar fairgrounds in Indio, Calif. While it will be great to see fans and musicians together once again, if you’ve enjoyed getting to watch incredible Coachella performances from the comfort of your home during the pandemic, don’t worry, "Couchella" is still a thing this year.

While fans have been waiting for Coachella to return to its traditional in-person format since 2019, it’s been a great opportunity for music fans around the world to experience (and one the festival appears happy to continue with partner YouTube, which in addition to live streaming performances has Coachella curated playlists that people can listen to on YouTube Music.

This has become a trend among major music festivals, including Lollapalooza, which is also expected to be streamed live again this year.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Coachella online, including who will be performing as part of the Coachella lineup.

When is Coachella 2022?

Coachella 2022 is taking place the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. The live streams of performances will begin at 7 pm ET/midnight UK on both April 15 and April 22.

How to watch Coachella 2022 online

The Coachella 2022 live stream is available to watch exclusively on YouTube, which is fantastic news because that means that it is all free. YouTube has dubbed its offering "Front Row Coachella 2022."

The dedicated Coachella YouTube channel will not offer just one live stream of the event, but three, which will make it easier for music fans at home to watch multiple performances that may be going on simultaneously. If you subscribe to the channel can get notifications for performances and exclusive artist interviews.

In addition to providing the live streams, YouTube Shopping will also let those at home purchase merchandise from the festival and artists.

Coachella 2022 lineup

The Coachella lineup is always stuffed with some of the biggest names in music. They’re living up to that reputation with the 2022 lineup. Even without Kayne West (who pulled out for undisclosed reasons), Coachella will feature Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Finneas, DOJA Cat, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion and The Weeknd.

Here is the full Coachella 2022 lineup. Check out the festival's website for info on when the artists are performing.