How to watch Coachella 2022 online
By Michael Balderston published
Coachella is back in-person, but "Couchella" is still a thing.
For the first time in three years, Coachella is back live and in person, as the 2022 edition of the popular music festival will return to its familiar fairgrounds in Indio, Calif. While it will be great to see fans and musicians together once again, if you’ve enjoyed getting to watch incredible Coachella performances from the comfort of your home during the pandemic, don’t worry, "Couchella" is still a thing this year.
While fans have been waiting for Coachella to return to its traditional in-person format since 2019, it’s been a great opportunity for music fans around the world to experience (and one the festival appears happy to continue with partner YouTube, which in addition to live streaming performances has Coachella curated playlists that people can listen to on YouTube Music.
This has become a trend among major music festivals, including Lollapalooza, which is also expected to be streamed live again this year.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Coachella online, including who will be performing as part of the Coachella lineup.
When is Coachella 2022?
Coachella 2022 is taking place the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. The live streams of performances will begin at 7 pm ET/midnight UK on both April 15 and April 22.
How to watch Coachella 2022 online
The Coachella 2022 live stream is available to watch exclusively on YouTube, which is fantastic news because that means that it is all free. YouTube has dubbed its offering "Front Row Coachella 2022."
The dedicated Coachella YouTube channel will not offer just one live stream of the event, but three, which will make it easier for music fans at home to watch multiple performances that may be going on simultaneously. If you subscribe to the channel can get notifications for performances and exclusive artist interviews.
In addition to providing the live streams, YouTube Shopping will also let those at home purchase merchandise from the festival and artists.
Coachella 2022 lineup
The Coachella lineup is always stuffed with some of the biggest names in music. They’re living up to that reputation with the 2022 lineup. Even without Kayne West (who pulled out for undisclosed reasons), Coachella will feature Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Finneas, DOJA Cat, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion and The Weeknd.
Here is the full Coachella 2022 lineup. Check out the festival's website for info on when the artists are performing.
- 100 gecs
- 21 Savage
- Adam Port
- Alaina Castillo
- Alec Benjamin
- Ali Gatie
- Altın Gün
- Amber Mark
- AMÉMÉ
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Anitta
- ANNA
- Ari Lennox
- Arlo Parks
- Arooj Aftab
- ARTBAT
- Baby Keem
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Banda MS
- beabadoobee
- Beach Bunny
- Beach Goons
- Bedouin
- Belly
- Big Sean
- Billie Eilish
- Bishop Briggs
- Black Coffee
- black midi
- BROCKHAMPTON
- Caribou
- Cariño
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Caroline Polachek
- Channel Tres
- Chelsea Cutler
- Chicano Batman
- Chris Liebing
- City Girls
- Code Orange
- Cole Knight
- Conan Gray
- Cordae
- Crumb
- Cuco
- Current Joys
- Damian Lazarus
- Daniel Caesar
- Danny Elfman
- Daphni
- Dave
- Dear Humans
- Denzel Curry
- Disclosure
- Dixon
- DJ Holographic
- DJ Koze
- DJ Lord
- Doja Cat
- Dom Dolla
- Duck Sauce
- Duke Dumont
- Ed Maverick
- Ela Minus
- Emo Nite
- Emotional Oranges
- EPIK HIGH
- EYEDRESS
- Fatboy Slim
- 88rising's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER
- FINNEAS
- Floating Points
- Flume
- Fred again..
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
- GG Magree
- girl in red
- Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
- Giveon
- Griselda
- Grupo Firme
- Harry Styles
- Hayden James
- Holly Humberstone
- Hot Chip
- IDLES
- Inner Wave
- Isaiah Rashad
- J.I.D
- Jamie xx
- Japanese Breakfast
- Jayda G
- Jean Dawson
- Jessie Reyez
- John Summit
- Joji
- Karol G
- Kim Petras
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- Koffee
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
- L'Impératrice
- Lane 8
- Lawrence
- Layla Benitez
- Lil Baby
- Logic1000
- Lost Kings
- Louis The Child
- Luttrell
- Madeon
- Maggie Rogers
- Måneskin
- Mannequin Pussy
- Mariah the Scientist
- Masego
- Maxo Kream
- Megan Thee Stallion
- MEUTE
- Miane
- Michael Bibi
- MIKA
- Molchat Doma
- Natanael Cano
- Nathy Peluso
- Nicki Nicole
- NIKI
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Olivia O’Brien
- Omar Apollo
- Orville Peck
- Pabllo Vittar
- Paco Osuna
- Peggy Gou
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Pink Sweat$
- Princess Nokia
- PUP
- Purple Disco Machine
- Raveena
- Rich Brian
- Richie Hawtin
- Rina Sawayama
- Role Model
- Run The Jewels
- Sama' Abdulhadi
- Sampa The Great
- Satori
- Skegss
- SLANDER
- slowthai
- Snoh Aalegra
- SOHMI
- Solomun
- Spiritualized
- Steve Lacy
- Still Woozy
- Stromae
- Surf Curse
- Swedish House Mafia
- Tchami
- The Avalanches
- The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon
- The Chats
- The Hu
- The Marías
- The Martinez Brothers
- The Regrettes
- The Weeknd
- TOKiMONSTA
- Turnstile
- Viagra Boys
- Vince Staples
- VNSSA
- Wallows
- Whipped Cream
- Yard Act
- Yola
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.