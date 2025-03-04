How to watch Daredevil: Born Again online or on TV

Superhero crime-fighting TV show Daredevil is back in a new form in Daredevil: Born Again, which debuts on Tuesday, March 4. However watching this new series will be a little different than its predecessor.

Quick links Streaming: Disney Plus

Deals: Disney Plus deals

Debut: Tuesday, March 4 (in US, one day later elsewhere)

Release: Weekly after 2-episode premiere

Daredevil: Born Again brings back Charlie Cox as Daredevil, a blind New York City lawyer who fights crime in his spare time due to his superhuman powers.

In Born Again, he's forced to act when a former mob boss begins to run for NYC's mayor. Dardevil's past interactions with this man means he needs to stop the mob boss from gaining power.

If you've already seen Daredevil (which was originally released by Netflix), then you might be wondering how to watch Daredevil: Born Again. Here's everything you need to know.



How to watch Daredevil: Born Again

You can watch Daredevil: Born Again by using the streaming service Disney Plus, as ther show was made for the House of Mouse's streaming platform.

A subscription to Disney Plus starts at $9.99 / £4.99 / AU$13.99 per month, and in the US and UK that's for the ad-enabled plan whereas in Australia it's not. In all countries, it has higher-priced plans with various perks.

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney Plus on Tuesday, March 4 and new ones will land weekly. That's in the US, and elsewhere the release schedule will be delayed one day (so, every Wednesday from Wednesday, March 5).

How to watch Daredevil

Want to catch up on the three seasons of Daredevil before you watch Born Again?

The show was initially released on Netflix but now you can instead watch it on Disney Plus now. So if you sign up to watch the new series, you can see the old one on the streamer too.

If you have a Netflix subscription, I'm sorry to say that the show is no longer on the streamer. It was moved alongside other Marvel TV shows like Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Defenders in 2022.