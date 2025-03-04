How to watch Daredevil: Born Again online or on TV

By
published

A different streamer to Daredevil

Charlie Cox and Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk meeting at a diner in Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Disney)
Jump to:

Superhero crime-fighting TV show Daredevil is back in a new form in Daredevil: Born Again, which debuts on Tuesday, March 4. However watching this new series will be a little different than its predecessor.

Quick links

Streaming: Disney Plus
Deals: Disney Plus deals
Debut: Tuesday, March 4 (in US, one day later elsewhere)
Release: Weekly after 2-episode premiere

Daredevil: Born Again brings back Charlie Cox as Daredevil, a blind New York City lawyer who fights crime in his spare time due to his superhuman powers.

In Born Again, he's forced to act when a former mob boss begins to run for NYC's mayor. Dardevil's past interactions with this man means he needs to stop the mob boss from gaining power.

If you've already seen Daredevil (which was originally released by Netflix), then you might be wondering how to watch Daredevil: Born Again. Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch Daredevil: Born Again

You can watch Daredevil: Born Again by using the streaming service Disney Plus, as ther show was made for the House of Mouse's streaming platform.

A subscription to Disney Plus starts at $9.99 / £4.99 / AU$13.99 per month, and in the US and UK that's for the ad-enabled plan whereas in Australia it's not. In all countries, it has higher-priced plans with various perks.

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney Plus on Tuesday, March 4 and new ones will land weekly. That's in the US, and elsewhere the release schedule will be delayed one day (so, every Wednesday from Wednesday, March 5).

How to watch Daredevil

Want to catch up on the three seasons of Daredevil before you watch Born Again?

The show was initially released on Netflix but now you can instead watch it on Disney Plus now. So if you sign up to watch the new series, you can see the old one on the streamer too.

If you have a Netflix subscription, I'm sorry to say that the show is no longer on the streamer. It was moved alongside other Marvel TV shows like Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Defenders in 2022.

CATEGORIES
Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Writer

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.

More about tv shows
The Commissioner (Don Warrington) in Death in Paradise

Is Don Warrington officially leaving Death in Paradise as The Commissioner?
Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight is an animated series coming to Netflix.

Astérix and Obélix: The Big Fight — release date, voice cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
The Commissioner (Don Warrington) in Death in Paradise

Is Don Warrington officially leaving Death in Paradise as The Commissioner?
See more latest
Most Popular
Fear key art featuring Martin Compston Anjli Mohindra and Solly McLeod
Prime Video adds superb Martin Compston thriller — and I couldn't take my eyes off it
India&#039;s captain Rohit Sharma (2L) and his teammate Virat Kohli (2R) celebrate their team&#039;s win in the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and India
How to watch India vs Australia: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final online or on TV today, team news
Molly Vevers in a grey postulant nun&#039;s outfit as Sister Catherine and Jenny Agutter in a blue nun&#039;s outfit as Sister Julienne in Call the Midwife
Call The Midwife fans left 'in tears' during emotional finale of 'the best programme ever'
Brandon Claybon as Martin Richardson and Mike Manning as Brian ’Smitty’ Smith at a wedding in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Martin Richardson’s big secret discovered by…?
Bill (Don Diamont) looks serious in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill's control over Luna unravels?
Laura Wright and Maurice Benard as Carly and Sonny laughing in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Sonny reunion coming thanks to these three people?
Susan Walters as Diane with her arms folded talking to Peter Bergman as Jack in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane’s ominous prediction comes true?
The show&#039;s experts standing in fancy outfits against a background with Sydney Harbour Bridge in the distance.
Married at First Sight season 12 is finally available to watch in UK
Britain&#039;s Got Talent judges KSI Alesha, Amanda, Simon posing on the panel alongside hosts Ant and Dec
Britain's Got Talent viewers DIVIDED over this 'dangerous' act, with some saying the performance 'had them in stitches' and others finding it 'not funny at all'
The Gladiators with Bradley and Barney Walsh
Gladiators fans have mixed feelings on this contestant after spotting this MAJOR blunder
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch