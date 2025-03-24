How to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt: stream the documentary series online or on TV

If you're a fan of magician David Blaine — or exceptional stunts and feats of human accomplishments in general — then you'll want to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt.

This documentary series sees David Blaine travel to different parts of the world, meeting other performers and learning how they accomplish amazing feats.

Across six episodes he'll travel to countries like Japan, Brazil and India, and we'll follow to watch a range of stunts.

So it could be interesting (and terrifying) viewing, so here's how to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt.

How to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt in the US

There are several ways to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt in the US.

The series debuts first on the National Geographic channel with two episodes airing from 9 pm ET/PT on Sunday, March 23, and two new episodes taking that time slot weekly until Sunday, April 6.

You can find here a guide on how to watch the National Geographic channel, as it's including on cable plans as well as several live TV streaming services.

Your other option is to stream Do Not Attempt, with episodes available to watch online the day after they plan on National Geographic.

You can stream the series on both Hulu and Disney Plus, so you've got two options, though we generally recommend that people sign up via the Disney Bundle which gets you both at a large discount.



How to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt in the UK

David Blaine fans living in the UK can watch Do Not Attempt in two ways.

The best would be by signing up for the streaming service Disney Plus, which starts at £4.99 monthly for its ad-supported tier and £7.99 for ad-free.

The first two episodes of Do Not Attempt will land on Disney Plus on Monday, March 24, and two more will land weekly for the next two weeks.

Your other option is to watch the show on National Geographic where it debuts on Thursday, March 27. We've got a whole guide on how to watch National Geographic which has a section about UK options, but your best option is to use Sky TV.

How to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt in Australia

Precedent suggests that David Blaine Do Not Attempt will land on Disney Plus in Australia, and I say that because it's where National Geographic shows stream.

However, at the time of writing ahead of the show's release, it isn't listed in the schedule for Disney Plus Australia.

So if you're curious to watch it, I'd recommend heading to Disney Plus anyway, since the streamer generally has landing pages for each show that you can access even if you're not signed up (obviously, you just can't watch it).