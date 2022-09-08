Here's where you can watch the final ever season of Doc Martin.

We’re heading back to Portwenn one last time this autumn, as Doc Martin season 10 is the final outing for the much-loved drama which has been a staple British drama since 2004.

Doc Martin has seen Martin Clunes play the grumpy Doctor, Martin Ellingham for close to two decades now. In the final full season, we’ll be seeing the Doc making efforts to try and overcome his fear of blood, as well as mull over his decision to resign from his post as Portwenn’s GP before he was struck off by the General Medical Council.

He’s still got his hands full, though, as he’s got a new baby to contend with on top of caring for his four-year-old son, James Henry whilst Louisa is working as a child counselor. Here’s how to watch Doc Martin season 10 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Doc Martin season 10 in the UK

The final season of Doc Martin premiered in the UK on Wednesday, September 7 at 9 pm on ITV, making it a big part of ITV's 2022 Autumn TV schedule.

You’ll also be able to stream the final season of Doc Martin online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab).

How to watch Doc Martin season 10 online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch the final season of Doc Martin online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free. And it's a great way to watch Doc Martin via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Doc Martin season 10 in the US

Right now, we’re not 100% sure where or when Doc Martin season 10 will be made available to stream in the US. As soon as we know more, we'll be sure to update this section.