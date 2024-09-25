How to watch Doctor Odyssey online or on TV: stream the nautical medical drama

One of the biggest brand-new TV shows of fall 2024 Doctor Odyssey, a medical procedural on the high seas which enjoys a premiere on Thursday, September 26.

Produced by legendary (and prolific) producer Ryan Murphy, Doctor Odyssey follows Max, played by Joshua Jackson. He's the on-board doctor tasked with keeping the staff and customers of a high-end cruise ship alive and healthy.

This is easier said than done and in each week, Max and his team have to deal with strange and unique crises that arise. And with hospitals many miles away, the team will have to rely on their skills and intuition in order to save people.

Here's how to watch Doctor Odyssey, whether you're wanting to do so online or on TV around the world.

How to watch Doctor Odyssey in the US

Doctor Odyssey is primarily a cable show in the US, so you'll be able to see it first on TV, but each episode will also be available on streaming straight afterwards.

On TV, episodes will play on ABC at 9 pm ET/PT every Thursday beginning on Thursday, September 26. ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

Each episode will be available to stream on Hulu the day after it plays on ABC, so every Friday starting with Friday, September 27. Hulu costs $7.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming, $17.99 for ad-free, or $9.99 when combined with Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle.

Can you watch Doctor Odyssey in the UK

In the UK, Doctor Odyssey has been confirmed to be releasing on Disney Plus, but an actual release date hasn't been shared yet. We'll update this article when one gets confirmed.

How to watch Doctor Odyssey in Australia

In Australia, Doctor Odyssey hasn't had a confirmed release, so we don't know if or when it'll be coming.

However with the show coming to Disney Plus in the UK, it seems likely that it'll do so in Australia too, as the two regions often share a release pattern for Hulu/ABC shows. Stay tuned for more information, though if you already use Disney Plus you could see it show up in your dashboard anyway.