Want to watch Doctor Who's The Power of the Doctor online from anywhere in the world? Here's where you need to go.

The Doctor Who Centenary Special is a monumental occasion. Not only will it celebrate Doctor Who's past and present to help mark the BBC's 100-year anniversary, but it's also going to be our final adventure with Jodie Whittaker as the titular Time Lord.

Thankfully, this third Doctor Who special sounds like it's going to be a fittingly epic adventure. Titled "The Power of the Doctor", this third adventure will see the Doctor squaring off against a trio of her most fearsome foes: The Daleks, the Cybermen, and The Master (once again played by Sacha Dhawan).

Luckily, she's got plenty of allies on hand, including Yaz (Mandip Gill), Dan (John Bishop), plus returning stars like Vinder (Jacob Anderson), and Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred), two of the Doctor's former companions from the classic Who era.

Everything we've seen so far makes it look like the Centenary Special will be an unmissable event for any Whovian. Here's how to stream the final special so you don't miss out on all the fun...

How to watch Doctor Who's The Power of the Doctor online in the UK

"The Power of the Doctor" will air in the UK on Sunday, October 23 at 7.30 pm. If you're not going to be in front of your TV, you don't have to miss out, as Jodie's final Doctor Who special will also be available to stream live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Doctor Who's The Power of the Doctor online from anywhere

There's an easy way to watch The Power of the Doctor if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch Doctor Who's The Power of the Doctor in the US

The third Doctor Who special will air on BBC America on Sunday, October 23 at 8 pm ET.