A new movie from even just one half of the Coen Brothers is worth paying attention to, as Ethan Coen releases his first solo-directed movie, the comedy Drive-Away Dolls. But when and where can you watch the 2024 new movie? We've got that info for you right here.

In our Drive-Away Dolls review, we called the movie a "witty, fun and familiar" outing, as there are definitely similar vibes to this new movie with some classic Coen Brothers comedies, including Raising Arizona. But the movie is still bound to surprise and deliver some big laughs.

Sound like something you'd be interested in? Then read on how to watch Drive-Away Dolls right now.

How to watch Drive-Away Dolls in movie theaters?

Drive-Away Dolls releases exclusively in US movie theaters on Friday, February 23, though some early screenings are going to take place on Thursday, February 22. If you are in the UK, you'll have to wait a couple of weeks, as Drive-Away Dolls is set to premiere on March 15 in UK cinemas.

To find out where and when Drive-Away Dolls is playing near you, check out the movie's official website or Fandango , each of which will show you all of the movie theaters it is playing at in your area and available times. You can purchase tickets for any of these shows directly online.

Another option to not only find out where Drive-Away Dolls is playing but also potentially save some money on tickets is with movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings (available from various US and UK movie theater chains) give movie fans the chance to get free, discounted or an allotment of monthly movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Drive-Away Dolls streaming?

You cannot stream Drive-Away Dolls at this time, as the movie is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters before it becomes available at home.

As of right now there's no indication as to when Drive-Away Dolls is going to land on either digital on-demand platforms or a streaming service, but we are almost certain of where fans are first going to be able to stream the movie. As a Focus Features production, Drive-Away Dolls is most likely going to Peacock first in the US, as Focus and Peacock are both owned by NBCUniversal.

We'll update this post as more information about Drive-Away Dolls at-home plans are shared.

What else to know about Drive-Away Dolls

In addition to directing, Ethan Coen co-wrote Drive-Away Dolls with his wife, Tricia Cooke. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way."

The Drive-Away Dolls cast is led by Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, with Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Joey Slotnick, C.J. Wilson, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp and Matt Damon also starring.

In addition to our own positive review, general consensus is pretty good for Drive-Away Dolls, with the movie scoring a 71% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication.

You can watch the trailer for Drive-Away Dolls right here.