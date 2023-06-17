How to watch Endeavour season 9 online: stream the final Morse prequel

If you're a fan of Morse but you want mor(s)e, then Endeavour is the show for you, as the long-running show acts as a prequel to the classic British detective show Inspector Morse, but it's finally coming to an end.

Endeavour season 9 marks the end of the road for Morse, with the three-episode season wrapping up the character's prequel story with some unsolved past cases and a new murder.

While the show was released earlier in 2023 in the UK, it's finally going to be available to watch in the US come Sunday, June 18.

Naturally, fans of this popular TV detective will want to catch his finale and see how the prequel leads into the original British 1980s show. So here's how to watch Endeavour season 9.

How to watch Endeavour season 9 in the US

You can finally watch Endeavour's ninth and final season in the US from Sunday, June 18 at 8 pm ET/PT, when the show's first episode airs on PBS — the second and third episodes land weekly at the same time. Morse fans might also like to know that a documentary about the series called Morse & The Last Endeavour runs on PBS two hours prior to the first episode's airing, which is 6 pm ET/PT.

If you don't already have access to PBS, you'll find that there's only actually one live TV streaming service that offers it: YouTube TV, which costs $72.99 per month, is the only cord-cutting service that includes PBS in its channel line-up.

There's no word on Endeavour season 9's video-on-demand release just yet, but every single previous episode is available on Prime Video so that'd be a good bet, as only four seasons are available on PBS' online player.

How to watch Endeavour season 9 in the UK

If you're UK-based, you've actually been able to see Endeavour season 9 for a while now, because the show aired on ITV from late February until mid-March 2023, and now you can stream it on ITVX along with the previous eight seasons.

ITVX is free to license fee payers but for £5.99 monthly or £59.99 annually you can get ITVX Premium which lets you skip ads and stream from the Britbox catalog too.

How to watch Endeavour season 9 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Endeavour season 9, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Endeavour season 9 or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.