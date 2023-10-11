How to watch Frasier online: comedy reboot release date and more

Comedy icon Frasier Crane is returning. On Thursday, October 12, 19 years after Frasier ended and 30 years since the closing time of Cheers, a new and rebooted Frasier series will debut.

This marks Kelsey Grammar's return to his beloved role, with a new cast of characters joining him as he travels from Philly to Boston. Yep, the show is coming full circle from Cheers, which introduced the world to Crane and was set in Boston.

If you're excited to watch Frasier, we should warn you that the release schedule for the show is just as messy as the titular character's romantic life, but we're here to help.

So here's how to watch Frasier from wherever you are.

How to watch Frasier

The rebooted Frasier will be available to watch on Paramount Plus when it's released (you can find the release schedule below).

Paramount Plus costs $5.99 per month in the US, or $11.99 for the tier that includes Showtime. In the UK, the sole plan is £6.99 each month. You can also subscribe for the same price using the Prime Video channel.

In the US, you'll also be able to watch the first two episodes on CBS on Tuesday, October 17, as they'll air at 9:15 pm ET/PT.

In the US and Canada, the first two episodes of Frasier will land on Thursday, October 12, and subsequent ones will arrive weekly from then. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Thursday, October 12

Episode 2 — Thursday, October 12

Episode 3 — Thursday, October 19

Episode 4 — Thursday, October 26

Episode 5 — Thursday, November 2

Episode 6 — Thursday, November 9

Episode 7 — Thursday, November 16

Episode 8 — Thursday, November 23

Episode 9 — Thursday, November 30

Episode 10 — Thursday, December 7

In the UK and select other regions, that entire release schedule is one day later. Here's when you'll be able to watch the episodes:

Episode 1 — Friday, October 13

Episode 2 — Friday, October 12

Episode 3 — Friday, October 20

Episode 4 — Friday, October 27

Episode 5 — Friday, November 3

Episode 6 — Friday, November 10

Episode 7 — Friday, November 17

Episode 8 — Friday, November 24

Episode 9 — Friday, December 1

Episode 10 — Friday, December 8

How to catch up on Frasier and Cheers

Want to watch the original Cheers and Frasier? In the US, you'll need Paramount Plus to watch all of Cheers, while Hulu to catch all of Frasier, though many other streaming services have parts of either series.

In the UK you can watch both shows on Channel 4 (the streaming service) which is FREE to license fee payers or Sky TV which isn't. Cheers is on Paramount Plus but only part of Frasier is.

How to watch Frasier everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Frasier, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

