How to watch Grand Designs Australia online: stream season 11 for free

Charting the architectural endeavors of house-building dreamers across the continent, Grand Designs Australia season 11 returns with 10 brand-new episodes to enjoy, beginning from Thursday, October 10 – and the show has undergone something of a renovation itself. Read our guide below for how to watch Grand Designs Australia season 11 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Relocating to ABC TV after the acquisition of the series from Foxtel, the lifestyle series and Grand Designs UK spin-off will be hosted by architecture professor Anthony Burke (Restoration Australia) going forward, as he takes up the mantle previously held by Peter Maddison.

Despite the slight refurb, the show’s format remains the same. Burke will follow a variety of starry-eyed individuals as they embark on building their dream homes. And to celebrate the flagship show’s 25th Anniversary, the legendary Kevin McCloud – the long-serving host of Grand Designs UK – is joining Burke on his maiden voyage, with the two of them packing up in a Kombi for an epic road trip in search of the very best in contemporary Australian architecture.

It's a team-up that Grand Designs junkies won't want to miss. Follow our guide below where we explain how to watch Grand Designs Australia season 11 online from anywhere, and for free.

How to watch Grand Designs Australia season 11 online for free

Viewers based Down Under can watch Grand Designs Australia season 11 on ABC from Thursday, October 10 at 8 pm AEST. The hit lifestyle programme returns with 10 brand-new episodes, with a new one broadcast at the same time each week.

You can stream Grand Designs Australia online live 100% free with ABC iview. However, you’ll want to create an account to watch shows on-demand, with individual episodes being uploaded roughly 30-mins after their initial broadcast.

And if you’re out of the country (as we explain in detail below), by downloading a VPN you can stay connected to your regional home services, no matter where you are.

See below for our full episode release date and time schedule.

Can I watch Grand Designs Australia season 11 online in the UK?

Earlier seasons of this spin-off to the UK series previously aired on Channel 4. However, we don't currently know when Grand Designs Australia season 11 will get its debut on the network. As soon as get an update, we’ll let you know here.

Currently abroad? If you don’t want to miss the hit ABC show, purchasing a VPN will allow you to use the same streaming services you’re entitled to back home, but from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Grand Designs Australia season 11 online in the US?

While there are select seasons of Grand Designs UK available to American viewers on BritBox, the Australian version of the show isn’t currently licensed to broadcast or stream in the US.

Away from home in North America? If you’re traveling and want to watch Grand Designs Australia, grab a VPN as explained below and enjoy the hit show like you normally would.

How to watch Grand Designs Australia season 11 online in Australia

You can watch Grand Designs Australia season 11 on ABC TV. The new season debuts on Thursday, October 10 at 8 pm AEST, with episodes also available live or on-demand FREE through ABC iview for those of you who’d rather stream the series, or who ditched cable long ago.

ABC iview is ABC TV’s streaming service and is available across Australia on Smart TV’s, computers, smartphones, tablets, select media streaming devices, games consoles, and more. There are no ads and it’s 100% free to use. Simply create an account and start streaming immediately!

How to watch Grand Designs Australia online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup, but still want to watch Grand Designs Australia season 11, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN.

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (AU, UK, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What is the Grand Designs Australia season 11 episode schedule?

Season 11 of Grand Designs Australia returns to our screens beginning Thursday, October 10, with a total of 10 episodes to be broadcast over the coming weeks.

See below for the show’s full episode release schedule:

Episode 1: Thursday, October 10 at 8 pm AEST / 10 am UK time

Episode 2: Thursday, October 17 at 8 pm AEST / 10 am UK time

Episode 3: Thursday, October 24 at 8 pm AEST / 10 am UK time

Episode 4: Thursday, October 31 at 8 pm AEST / 9 am UK time

Episode 5: Thursday, November 7 at 8 pm AEST / 9 am UK time

Episode 6: Thursday, November 14 at 8 pm AEST / 9 am UK time

Episode 7: Thursday, November 21 at 8 pm AEST / 9 am UK time

Episode 8: Thursday, November 28 at 8 pm AEST / 9 am UK time

Episode 9: Thursday, December 5 at 8 pm AEST / 9 am UK time

Episode 10: Thursday, December 12 at 8 pm AEST / 9 am UK time

Is there a trailer for Grand Designs Australia?

Yes! The trailer introduces brand-new host Anthony Burke as he meets a range of architects undertaking some wildly ambitious new builds. There’s financial frustration and setbacks related to extreme weather conditions, but the astounding end result is often worth the pain-staking undertaking.

- YouTube Watch On

Who is the host of Grand Designs Australia? Professor of Architecture Anthony Burke (and the co-host of Grand Designs Transformations) is the new presenter of Grand Designs Australia. He’s replacing Peter Maddison, who fronted the show from its debut on the Lifestyle channel in 2010.