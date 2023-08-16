How to watch Harlan Coben's Shelter: stream the mystery thriller online

Another adaptation from the works of acclaimed author Harlan Coben is here: Harlan Coben's Shelter is the first show based on his Mickey Bolitar series of books, which is a spin-off of his famous Myron Bolitar series.

Debut: Friday, August 18

Episodes: 8

Shelter follows Mickey as he investigates a disappearance at his school, while he also has to contend with his mother's drug habit, his deceased father's possible return, and his relationship with the aunt he lives with.

This young adult mystery show shouldn't be as dark as many other programs bearing the Harlan Coben branding, but still promises to be twisty and intriguing.

If you're interested, here's how to watch Harlan Coben's Shelter online.

How to watch Harlan Coben's Shelter

Unlike most shows bearing Harlan Coben's name, which generally end up on Netflix, Shelter is in fact going to be streaming on Prime Video. You'll be able to stream the first three episodes from Friday, August 18, and you can find the full release calendar below.

Prime Video is one of the many perks of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 annually.

Release information

When do episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter release? The first three episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter will be available to stream upon the show's debut, with subsequent episodes coming weekly. Here's what the full release calendar looks like:

Episode 1 — Friday, August 18

Episode 2 — Friday, August 18

Episode 3 — Friday, August 18

Episode 4 — Friday, August 25

Episode 5 — Friday, September 1

Episode 6 — Friday, September 8

Episode 7 — Friday, September 15

Episode 8 — Friday, September 22

How to read Harlan Coben's Shelter If you want to read the book that Shelter is based on, you can. It has roughly 300 pages so you better read it quick before people start talking about the show online! You can find the book on Amazon US | Amazon UK as well as your local indie bookshop. It's also available in audiobook and Kindle formats.

How to watch Harlan Coben's Shelter everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Harlan Coben's Shelter, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

