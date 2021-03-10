How to watch Harry and Meghan's interview online anywhere in the world

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Here's how to watch Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah online wherever you are in the world...

Harry and Meghan's much-anticipated 90 minute chat with Oprah is the biggest interview of the year. If you haven't already seen the show that everyone is talking about, here's how to watch Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah online anywhere in the world.

The couple, who are expecting their second child later this year, sat down with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey last month in California to talk about their decision to take a step back from the Royal Family.

The interview aired on US network CBS on Sunday night and then again for UK viewers on Monday night on ITV.

The couple’s intimate interview was watched by an average of 11.1 million viewers in the UK.

Over in the US the show reached a staggering 17.1 million viewers.

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah was watched by more than 11 million people in the UK (Picture: ITV/CBS)

Meghan talked about a huge range of subjects including how being part of the Royal Family left her feeling isolated and suicidal, her experiences of motherhood and how she didn't even Google her future husband when she first met Harry.

Harry also joined the interview to share his views on moving his family to the US, and also to talk about his late mother, Diana, and his fractured relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

Meghan also told Oprah that before their son, Archie, was born, there had been conversations within the royal family about the colour his skin would be.

In response to Meghan and Harry's interview, the Palace made an official statement which reads: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

How to watch Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah for free online in the UK

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah is available to view for free on demand at the ITV Hub.

How to watch Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah online from abroad

How to watch Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah in the US

Oprah with Megan and Harry aired in the US on Sunday - you can catch up for free on CBS.com.