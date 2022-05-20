The pop sensation that is Harry Styles is set to cause quite the stir among his fans with Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York. Slated as a concert to promote his newly released third album, Harry’s House, Styles will treat the audience to a brand new body of work. Although, we’d like to think he won’t disappoint concert-goers and he’ll actually sing "Watermelon Sugar" (we’re on the brink of summer so it only seems right).

What makes this show so special is the fact that when tickets for the event initially went on sale, they were listed at $25. Having been to a few concerts in our lifetime, we can tell you that was one heck of a bargain. However if you missed the sale, you’ll still have a chance to stream it live.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York.

When is Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York?

Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York takes place on Friday, May 20.

For those individuals who weren’t able to get a ticket to the event, you’ll be able to live stream the concert on Apple Music beginning at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT (Saturday, May 21, at 2 am UK). Additionally, Apple Music is airing an encore of the concert on Sunday, May 22, at 12 pm ET/9 am PT (5 pm UK).

If you’re outside of the US, you can stream Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York on Apple Music on Thursday, May 26, at 4 pm BST /5 pm SGT/ 7 pm AEST.

Where is Harry Styles' One Night Only in New York?

As it says in the concert's name, New York. But to be more specific, Styles' concert is going to be held at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y.,

How to watch Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York online

In order to watch the concert online, you have to be a subscriber to Apple Music . If you don’t currently have a subscription to the platform you can get one as low as $9.99 per month (if you’re a student, you can get a plan as low as $4.99 per month). Currently, Apple Music is offering one month for free for new subscribers.