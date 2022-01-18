Want to watch How I Met Your Father online from anywhere in the world? Read on to find out how you can you stream the brand new comedy series.

How I Met Your Father is the long-awaited spin-off from CBS' smash-hit sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. Like the original series, this new take on the formula will follow a group of young people as they navigate love and friendship in the Big Apple. Just, don't expect Ted, Robin, Barney, Lily, or Marshal to show up.

How I Met Your Father is a standalone sequel, meaning it follows a new generation of friends, although series co-creator Isaac Aptaker has said: "There are going to be lots of little rewards for people who love the original if they stick with us." (via TVLine).

Hillary Duff starring in the lead role as Sophie and Francia Raísa, Chris Lowell, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Tom Ainsley filling out the rest of the ensemble.

Here's how to watch How I Met Your Father online from anywhere in the world so you can follow Sophie and the gang's misadventures as they unfold...

How to watch 'How I Met Your Father' online in the US

How I Met Your Father is a Hulu exclusive show, meaning you'll only find it on the Disney-owned streaming service.

The first two episodes will be made available when the show launches on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with the remaining eight episodes airing weekly.

How to watch 'How I Met Your Father' online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch all your favorite shows, including How I Met Your Father online from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a single penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'How I Met Your Father' in the UK

At the time of writing, we don't yet have an official release date. Since How I Met Your Father is a Hulu show, we'd expect it to arrive on the Star sub-brand on Disney Plus when it does air in the UK, as that's where other Hulu series like Dopesick and Solar Opposites have aired across the pond.