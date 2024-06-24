How to watch I Am: Celine Dion — stream the music documentary online
Learn about Stiff Person Syndrome
If you've wanted to find out about Celine Dion and where she's been for the last few years, you'll want to check out the new documentary I Am: Celine Dion which debuts on Tuesday, June 25.
Streaming: Prime Video
Free trial: 30-day
Runtime: 1h42m
The famous Canadian 'My Heart Will Go On' singer revealed in 2022 that she had Stiff Person Syndrome, a disorder which causes spasms and stiffness that gets progressively worse.
In I Am: Celine Dion, we learn what it's like for the singer as she struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome while maintaining her passion for music. This feature-length documentary also helps fans understand more about the icon.
So here's how to watch I Am: Celine Dion online, as it won't be on TV.
How to watch I Am: Celine Dion
In order to watch I Am: Celine Dion, you'll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime. This is because the documentary will debut on Prime Video, and to watch all of Prime Video's library, you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.
You can sign up to Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year in the US, and in the UK it's £8.99 per month and £95 per year.
If you sign up for Prime Video you'll be getting ads in your videos by default, with a couple of minutes showing per hour of film or TV. However paying an extra $3.99 / £2.99 per month lets you watch without ads, and here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.
The documentary will land at 8 pm in your local time zone but Amazon is also hosting a 'Celine Dion Watch Party' for the doc at 8 pm ET/5 pm ET/1 am UK on Wednesday, June 26.
How to watch I Am: Celine Dion for free
If you've never signed up for Amazon Prime before, you're able to get a one-month free trial to test all of it, including Prime Video, without paying.
This lets you stream I Am: Celine Dion and the many other Prime Video movies and shows for free, so you can test out the streamer without paying for it.
