How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup cricket match online or on TV

Though the Asia Cup cricket tournament draws to a close, some of the most exciting matches are still to come, and that's the case with India vs Sri Lanka which takes place on Tuesday, September 12.

Sri Lanka are one of the hosts of the 2023 Asia Cup, alongside Pakistan, and this match will be played on home turf at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. However the ICC rates India as the third-best cricket team for ODIs right now (with Sri Lanka at #8), so it'll be a tight game as both teams try to get themselves in a good place for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Perhaps tipping the match in Sri Lanka's favor is the fact that India's game on Sunday, September 10 dragged on until the next day, meaning the team won't be fully rested before play begins again.

The Asia Cup uses ODI rules, so (in theory) the match will be finished by the end of the day. Both teams have further games in the tournament, with Sri Lanka vs Pakistan on Thursday, September 14 and India vs Bangladesh on Friday, September 15, but after that it'll be the final of the Asia Cup.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves; here's how to watch the India vs Sri Lanka match of the Asia Cup cricket tournament, online or on TV depending on what's available.

How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka for free

Great news for Indian fans as this game like every game of the cup will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices. If you're traveling outside of India during the game, don't worry because you can use a VPN, details below...

How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka from anywhere

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka in the UK

Though you may have already switched on Sky Sports in order to watch this cricket match, it's not actually on there! Instead, the Asia Cup 2023 is airing on TNT Sports (formerly Eurosport and BT Sports).

TNT Sports costs £29.99 per month and it'll let you watch all the Asia Cup games — the online streaming version of the subscription is done through Discovery Plus so you can also watch all that streamer's factual shows too, as well as all the sports previously shown by Eurosport like the Premier League, tennis and cycling. You can find that here.

The India vs Sri Lanka game begins at 10:30 am, so it's at the right time to watch over your cornflakes.

How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka in Australia

Airing the India vs Sri Lanka game online in Australia, and in fact all of the Asia Cup, is Fox's streaming platform Kayo Sports. This gives you access to Fox Sports and loads of channels for live sports.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its cheapest channel, though paying $5 more for Basic or $10 extra for Premium will get you more concurrent streams and higher-quality video.

India vs Sri Lanka takes place at 7:30 pm so it's at the perfect time to watch with a beer in hand.

How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka in the US

While cricket in the US usually falls to Willow TV, the Asia Cup is a bit different: it's actually airing on the massive sports streaming service ESPN Plus. The only catch is that this match takes place at 5.30 am ET/2.30 am PT, so it's going to be a very early start or late night for you!

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for unlimited sports streaming, though many people opt to sign up for the Disney Bundle. This includes ESPN Plus as well as Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 per month, and you can find more information here.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs. Sri Lanka, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports like the Asia Cup or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

All you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka

When does the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup game take place? India vs Sri Lanka takes place at 3 pm local time, which is SLST for Sri Lanka. That coverts to 2.30 am PT/5.30 am ET/10.30 am UK/7.30 pm AEST.

Who's in each squad? India

Rohit Sharma (captain)

Jasprit Bumrah

Ishan Kishan

Shreyas Iyer

Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Prasidh Krishna

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Shardul Thakur

Tilak Varma

Suryakumar Yadav

Sri Lanka