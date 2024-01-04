How to watch James May: Our Man in India online or on TV

Ex-Top Gear host James May is back on his latest international TV jaunt with James May: Our Man in India, a new show that hits screens on Friday, January 5, and sees the man visit the country.

Following on from Our Man in Japan and Our Man in Italy, Our Man in India will see James May explore the lesser-publicized aspects of the country's culture that you don't always see on TV shows. In Italy, May witnessed Sicilian canoe polo, while in Japan he visited a penis festival, so you know he's not going to be doing the usual touristy activities.

In India, James May is set to taste lots of foods, fly ancient kites and even act in a local TV show, and you can be sure he'll be exploring all the lesser-known sides to Indian culture.

So here's how to watch James May: Our Man in India when it debuts on Friday, January 5.

How to watch James May: Our Man in India

You'll be able to watch James May: Our Man in India using Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video.

You can access Prime Video if you're a subscriber to Amazon Prime, the media giant's all-in-one subscription service for shopping, music, reading and much more — including, of course, streaming TV shows.

You can subscribe to Amazon Prime for $14.99 / £8.99 per month, but you'll save money in the long term by opting for an annual plan, which costs $139 / £95.

All episodes of Our Man In India will be added to Prime Video on the same day: that's Friday, January 5. There, they'll join all twelve previous episodes of the show: the six from Japan and the six from Italy.

How to watch James May: Our Man in India for free

If you're really keen to see James May: Our Man In India but don't want to pay for it, there is one way to do so.

Amazon Prime offers a free trial for people who've either never used the service before, or haven't been a member for 12 months. This free trial is a month long, so you'll be able to see Our Man In India and a lot more besides. It'll automatically turn into a paid subscription once the month is up, though, so remember to cancel unless you want to pay for more.