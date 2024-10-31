How to watch Lee online: stream the 2023 Kate Winslet drama from anywhere

Adapted from the aptly named biography The Lives of Lee Miller, penned by her son, Ellen Kuras’ drama charts Lee Miller’s (Kate Winslet) extraordinary reinvention, from high fashion model and socialite to the photographer behind the most defining and enduring images of World War II. Lee makes its TV and streaming premiere on November 1 in the UK. If you're on holiday when it arrives, watch Lee from anywhere with a VPN.

Flashing back and forth between the 30s, 40s and 70s, where a young journalist (Josh O'Connor) is having to graft tirelessly to navigate her famously brusque persona, Lee picks up at a pivotal crossroads in her life. No longer a model, she's now behind the lens, endlessly languishing at ostentatious parties attended by a continental crowd of cognoscenti, a world away from the creeping march of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

When war broke out, she wasn't content with holding down the fort at home while the men were sent out to die. Instead, she fought for the right to serve on the frontline, as a reporter for Vogue, and captured images deemed so distressing that the magazine's editor, Audrey Withers, refused to publish them.

The horrors she witnessed on the ground later manifested as PTSD, which would go on to shape the rest of her life. Here's how to watch Lee online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Lee in the UK

The Lee TV premiere is set for Friday, November 1 in the UK, and two different streaming services will let you watch the biographical drama: Sky TV and Now TV.

If you’d rather tune in via the live channels, Sky TV will show Lee on Sky Premiere several times a day, with the first showing at 11.50 am UK.

Sky TV costs roughly £26 per month (the price varies depending on how long you sign up for), so it isn't cheap, but various Sky TV deals sweeten the pot for new subscribers. Now TV is the cheaper option but you won’t be able to watch the film on live channels.

Can you watch Lee in the US?

At the time of writing, no streaming information has been provided for Lee, including which service it’ll land on or when it could be shown.

Can you watch Lee in Australia?

No broadcast information has been shared regarding Lee and its availability in Australia, so we don’t know when it’ll stream or where.

