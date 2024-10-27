How to watch Lioness season 2: release date, schedule, streaming and more

A popular spy series returns with Lioness season 2, which debuts on Sunday, October 27; the first season was called Spec Ops: Lioness but that prefix has been dropped for the return.

Lioness is about a special team within the CIA which fights terror by placing operatives within terror organizations. In season 2, the threat is a lot closer to home and the team will need to use a new operative to help them stop the danger.

Starring Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Genesis Rodriguez, Lioness was created by TV powerhouse Taylor Sheridan as a rare non-neo-Western series by him.

So if you're excited to watch Lioness, here's how to do so.



How to watch Lioness season 2

To watch Lioness, you'll need to be a subscriber to Paramount Plus. The show isn't going to air on cable, so CBS' streaming service is the only way to watch it.

The first season of Lioness is also on the streaming service, so if you need to catch up, all the episodes are in the same place.

Paramount Plus costs $7.99 / £6.99 for a subscription. This basic tier is enough to watch Lioness though in the US it's an ad-enabled plan; $12.99 gets you onto the premium tier which lets you avoid ads.



The first two episodes of Lioness season 2 will arrive on Paramount Plus on Sunday, October 27, and then they'll roll out weekly from then onwards. Here's the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1 — Sunday, October 27

Episode 2 — Sunday, October 27

Episode 3 — Sunday, October 27

Episode 4 — Sunday, November 3

Episode 5 — Sunday, November 10

Episode 6 — Sunday, November 17

Episode 7 — Sunday, November 24

Episode 8 — Sunday, December 1

How to watch Lioness season 2 for free

If you're curious about trying out Lioness but don't know whether you want to pay the Paramount Plus fees to check it out, you'll be glad to know that there's a way to check out the streamer without paying.

Paramount Plus offers free trials that let you stream from its library for a limited time without paying. This is for 7 days but if you sign up by Prime Video Channels you can get a second one.

For more information, here's everything you need to know about Paramount Plus free trials.