How to watch 2022 Little League World Series: schedule, TV networks and more
published
Little League action takes place across ESPN platforms throughout August.
Major League Baseball isn’t the only baseball action this summer, as the annual Little League World Series showcases the future of the game on national TV. Both boys and girls are taking the field, competing in the 2022 Little League World Series and the 2022 Little League Softball World Series, with ESPN handling the coverage for both.
From regionals to the finals, ESPN and its various networks and streaming platforms, has nearly all of the games available to watch and we’ve got the full schedule and how you can tune in to the action right here.
Let’s dive into everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Little League World Series.
How to watch the 2022 Little League World Series
ESPN is airing Little League World Series and Little League Softball World Series games across four of its networks and platforms: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus and the Longhorn Network.
ESPN and ESPN2 are the sports network’s two main cable channels. They are available on practically all traditional pay-TV cable subscription packages as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Sling TV (specifically Sling TV Orange), Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is ESPN’s streaming service, which is available to sign up for as a standalone service, as part of the Disney Bundle or as a feature on Hulu with Live TV.
The Longhorn Network is a bit trickier. The specialty network is only available with certain traditional cable packages, though if your subscription does carry it you can watch it on TV or online and mobile devices through the WatchESPN app.
2022 Little League World Series schedule
The Little League World Series regionals are currently underway before the main event Little League World Series begins in Williamsport, Penn., on August 17. Meanwhile, the Little League Softball World Series begins its main tournament on August 9 and runs through August 15.
Here are the schedules for the Little League World Series regionals and the Little League Softball World Series.
2022 Little League World Series regionals schedule
Friday, August 5
- Midwest Game 1, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Southeast Game 5, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Southwest Game 5, 11 am ET/8 am PT, Longhorn Network
- Midwest Game 2, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Southeast Game 6, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Southwest Game 6, 2 pm ET/11 am PT, Longhorn Network
- Midwest Game 3, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Southeast Game 7, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Southwest Game 7, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, Longhorn Network
- Midwest Game 4, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Southeast Game 8, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Southwest Game 8, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Longhorn Network
Saturday, August 6
- Great Lakes Game 1, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- New England Game 1, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Northwest Game 1, noon ET, 9 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Midwest Game 5, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- New England Game 2, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Southeast Game 9, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Northwest Game 2, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Plus
- Midwest Game 6, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Southeast Game 10, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Metro Game 1, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Southwest Game 9, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, Longhorn Network
- Great Lakes Game 2, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- West Game 1, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Metro Game 2, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Southwest Game 10, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Longhorn Network
- West Game 2, 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, ESPN Plus
Sunday, August 7
- Mid-Atlantic Game 1, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Midwest Game 7, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Southeast Game 11, 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Mountain Game 1, noon ET, 9 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Mid-Atlantic Game 2, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Midwest Game 8, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Southwest Game 11, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, Longhorn Network
- Mountain Game 2, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Plus
- Southeast Game 12 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN
- New England Game 3, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Great Lakes Game 3, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Southwest Game 12 (semifinal), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN
- Metro Game 3, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- West Game 3, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Great Lakes Game 4, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Northwest Game 3, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, ESPN Plus
Monday, August 8
- New England Game 4 (semifinal), 9 am ET/6 am PT, ESPN
- Midwest Game 9, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Southeast Game 13 (semifinal), 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN
- Metro Game 4 (semifinal), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN
- Great Lakes Game 5, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Mountains Game 3, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Southwest Game 13 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN
- Midwest Game 10, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- West Game 4 (semifinal), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN
- Mid-Atlantic Game 3, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Great Lakes Game 6 (semifinal), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
- Northwest Game 4 (semifinal), 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN
Tuesday August 9
- Midwest Game 11, 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Southwest Game 14 (final), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN
- Great Lakes Game 7 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN
- Southeast Game 14 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN
- Mid-Atlantic Game 4 (semifinal), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
- Mountain Game 4 (semifinal), 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN
Wednesday, August 10
- Midwest Game 12 (semifinal), 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN
- New England Game 5 (semifinal), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN
- Northwest Game 5 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN
- Great Lakes Game 8 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN
- Metro Game 5 (semifinal), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2
- West Game 5 (semifinal), 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN2
Thursday, August 11
- Midwest Game 13 (semifinal), 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN
- Mid-Atlantic Game 5 (semifinal), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN
- Mountain Game 5 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN
- New England Game 6 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN
- Northwest game 6 (final), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
Friday, August 12
- Midwest Game 14 (final), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN
- Mid-Atlantic Game 6 (final), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN
- Mountain Game 6 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN
- Metro Game 6 (final), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
- West Game 6 (final), 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN
Little League Softball World Series schedule
Tuesday, August 9
- Mid-Atlantic vs Central, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Northwest vs Southwest, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- North Carolina vs West, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN PLus
- Asia-Pacific vs Canada, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
Wednesday, August 10
- Latin America vs TBD, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- New England vs TBD, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Europe & Africa vs TBD, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus
- Southeast vs TBD, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
Thursday, August 11
- LLSWS Game 9, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- LLSWS Game 10, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- LLSWS Game 11, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN PLus
- LLSWS Game 12, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus
Friday, August 12
- LLSWS Game 13, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus
- LLSWS Game 13, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus
- Pool A Semifinal, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN2
- Pool B Semifinal, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2
Saturday, August 13
- Pool A Semifinal, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN2
- Pool B Semifinal, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN2
Sunday, August 14
- Pool B Final, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN
- Pool A Final, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN
Monday, August 15
- LLSWS Third Place Game, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN
- LLSWS Final, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN
For more information, visit littleleague.org (opens in new tab).
