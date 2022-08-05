How to watch 2022 Little League World Series: schedule, TV networks and more

Major League Baseball isn’t the only baseball action this summer, as the annual Little League World Series showcases the future of the game on national TV. Both boys and girls are taking the field, competing in the 2022 Little League World Series and the 2022 Little League Softball World Series, with ESPN handling the coverage for both.

From regionals to the finals, ESPN and its various networks and streaming platforms, has nearly all of the games available to watch and we’ve got the full schedule and how you can tune in to the action right here.

Let’s dive into everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Little League World Series.

How to watch the 2022 Little League World Series

ESPN is airing Little League World Series and Little League Softball World Series games across four of its networks and platforms: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus and the Longhorn Network.

ESPN and ESPN2 are the sports network’s two main cable channels. They are available on practically all traditional pay-TV cable subscription packages as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Sling TV (specifically Sling TV Orange), Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is ESPN’s streaming service, which is available to sign up for as a standalone service, as part of the Disney Bundle or as a feature on Hulu with Live TV.

The Longhorn Network is a bit trickier. The specialty network is only available with certain traditional cable packages, though if your subscription does carry it you can watch it on TV or online and mobile devices through the WatchESPN app.

2022 Little League World Series schedule

The Little League World Series regionals are currently underway before the main event Little League World Series begins in Williamsport, Penn., on August 17. Meanwhile, the Little League Softball World Series begins its main tournament on August 9 and runs through August 15.

Here are the schedules for the Little League World Series regionals and the Little League Softball World Series.

2022 Little League World Series regionals schedule

Friday, August 5

Midwest Game 1, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Southeast Game 5, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Southwest Game 5, 11 am ET/8 am PT, Longhorn Network

Midwest Game 2, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Southeast Game 6, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Southwest Game 6, 2 pm ET/11 am PT, Longhorn Network

Midwest Game 3, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Southeast Game 7, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Southwest Game 7, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, Longhorn Network

Midwest Game 4, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Southeast Game 8, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Southwest Game 8, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Longhorn Network

Saturday, August 6

Great Lakes Game 1, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

New England Game 1, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Northwest Game 1, noon ET, 9 am PT, ESPN Plus

Midwest Game 5, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

New England Game 2, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Southeast Game 9, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Northwest Game 2, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Plus

Midwest Game 6, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Southeast Game 10, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Metro Game 1, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Southwest Game 9, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, Longhorn Network

Great Lakes Game 2, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

West Game 1, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Metro Game 2, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Southwest Game 10, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Longhorn Network

West Game 2, 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Sunday, August 7

Mid-Atlantic Game 1, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Midwest Game 7, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Southeast Game 11, 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN Plus

Mountain Game 1, noon ET, 9 am PT, ESPN Plus

Mid-Atlantic Game 2, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Midwest Game 8, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Southwest Game 11, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, Longhorn Network

Mountain Game 2, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Plus

Southeast Game 12 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

New England Game 3, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Great Lakes Game 3, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Southwest Game 12 (semifinal), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

Metro Game 3, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

West Game 3, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Great Lakes Game 4, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Northwest Game 3, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Monday, August 8

New England Game 4 (semifinal), 9 am ET/6 am PT, ESPN

Midwest Game 9, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Southeast Game 13 (semifinal), 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN

Metro Game 4 (semifinal), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

Great Lakes Game 5, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Mountains Game 3, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Southwest Game 13 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

Midwest Game 10, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus

West Game 4 (semifinal), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

Mid-Atlantic Game 3, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Great Lakes Game 6 (semifinal), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

Northwest Game 4 (semifinal), 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN

Tuesday August 9

Midwest Game 11, 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN Plus

Southwest Game 14 (final), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

Great Lakes Game 7 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

Southeast Game 14 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

Mid-Atlantic Game 4 (semifinal), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

Mountain Game 4 (semifinal), 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN

Wednesday, August 10

Midwest Game 12 (semifinal), 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN

New England Game 5 (semifinal), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

Northwest Game 5 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

Great Lakes Game 8 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

Metro Game 5 (semifinal), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2

West Game 5 (semifinal), 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN2

Thursday, August 11

Midwest Game 13 (semifinal), 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN

Mid-Atlantic Game 5 (semifinal), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

Mountain Game 5 (semifinal), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

New England Game 6 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

Northwest game 6 (final), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

Friday, August 12

Midwest Game 14 (final), 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

Mid-Atlantic Game 6 (final), 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

Mountain Game 6 (final), 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

Metro Game 6 (final), 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

West Game 6 (final), 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN

Little League Softball World Series schedule

Tuesday, August 9

Mid-Atlantic vs Central, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Northwest vs Southwest, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

North Carolina vs West, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN PLus

Asia-Pacific vs Canada, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Wednesday, August 10

Latin America vs TBD, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

New England vs TBD, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Europe & Africa vs TBD, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Southeast vs TBD, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Thursday, August 11

LLSWS Game 9, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

LLSWS Game 10, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

LLSWS Game 11, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN PLus

LLSWS Game 12, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Friday, August 12

LLSWS Game 13, 10 am ET/7 am PT, ESPN Plus

LLSWS Game 13, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Pool A Semifinal, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN2

Pool B Semifinal, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN2

Saturday, August 13

Pool A Semifinal, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN2

Pool B Semifinal, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN2

Sunday, August 14

Pool B Final, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

Pool A Final, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN

Monday, August 15

LLSWS Third Place Game, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN

LLSWS Final, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN