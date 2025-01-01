How to watch Lockerbie: A Search For Truth — release dates, episodes, streaming options and more

One of the most anticipated new TV shows of early 2025 is Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, which hits screens right at the beginning of the year on Thursday, January 2.

Based on true events that followed the devastating 1988 bombing of a Pan Am flight, Lockerbie: A Search For Truth is about a doctor whose daughter died in the attack, who searches for answers as to what really happened.

Colin Firth plays said doctor, Jim Swire, who in real life fought to bring to light the truth of the tragedy. The show itself is based on a book, co-written by Swire and Peter Biddulph, which focuses on Swire's efforts.

It promises to be a hard-hitting drama but one worth watching. Here's how to watch Lockerbie: A Search For Truth when it comes out.

How to watch Lockerbie: A Search For Truth in the US

Those of you living in the US will be able to watch Lockerbie: A Search For Truth using the streaming service Peacock, as its owner Universal was one of the production companies behind the show.

The show debuts on Thursday, January 2 and all five episodes will be available to stream on that day.

Peacock begins at $7.99 per month for its Premium tier, which despite the name is the cheapest tier. It includes commercials in your streaming, so the $13.99 per month Premium Plus plan is the one you should opt for if you want to stream ad-free. At the time of release there are no Peacock deals but if you're looking at this article some time after Lockerbie's release, that might have changed.

How to watch Lockerbie: A Search For Truth in the UK

If you want to watch the show about the Lockerbie bombing locally, so in the UK, you'll want to sign up for Sky TV.

Sky TV will be adding all episodes of Lockerbie: A Search For Truth to its library on Thursday, January 2, all on the same day, and they'll also be on Now TV at that same time. Sky will also air them on the Sky Atlantic channel every Thursday at 9pm. Here's that release schedule:

Episode 1 — Thursday, January 2

Episode 2 — Thursday, January 9

Episode 3 — Thursday, January 16

Episode 4 — Thursday, January 23

Episode 5 — Thursday, January 30

Sky TV costs various prices depending on a Sky TV deal and how long you subscriber for, but its Essential plan generally costs around £15, and this includes Sky Atlantic as well as Netflix and Discovery Plus.

How to watch Lockerbie: A Search For Truth in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch Lockerbie: A Search For Truth by signing up for Binge.

All episodes of the show will land on Binge on Thursday, January 2, so you can watch them all in one... well, binge, on that day.

Binge's subscription fees begin at $10 per month, if you don't mind streaming in HD, but there are standard and premium tiers at $19 and $22 respectively that add in more features.

How to watch Lockerbie: A Search For Truth everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!