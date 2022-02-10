Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the new romantic comedy Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson is coming out on Feb. 11 for movie fans to swoon over. But just how will you be able to watch Marry Me?

Marry Me sees Lopez star as a pop megastar (something she can definitely relate to) who is set to marry her fellow pop star boyfriend as part of a concert that will be live-streamed to millions of people. However, when it is revealed just before the show that he has been cheating on her, JLo’s character decides to go through with the wedding to a stranger in the crowd, a single dad played by Owen Wilson. But can this random coupling actually turn out to be something more?

In our What to Watch Marry Me review we say the new rom-com is a lighthearted, sweet affair that is bolstered by the chemistry of JLo and Wilson.

Want to make a date with Marry Me? Here is how you can watch the starting Feb. 11.

How to watch 'Marry Me'

The big question with most new movies these days is whether they will be playing in movie theaters or will be available to stream. Marry Me asks why not both? It's getting a simultaneous release in movie theaters and on the Peacock streaming service.

Universal Pictures is releasing the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson romantic comedy simultaneously in movie theaters and on the Peacock streaming service (where available) on Feb. 11 (there will also be advance screenings on Thursday, Feb. 10).

Watch Marry Me in movie theaters

Universal Pictures is releasing the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson romantic comedy in movie theaters worldwide (save for a couple of countries) on Feb. 11. Look out for some advance screenings on Thursday, Feb. 10). Check out showtimes on your local movie theaters’ websites or visit a site like Fandango .

If you’re interested in ways to make seeing Marry Me and other movies more affordable, one way is to look into movie theater subscription deals. These offerings from U.S. theater chains like AMC, Cinemark, Regal and more, as well as U.K. theaters like Odeon, Cineworld and Picturehouse, provide discounted tickets or monthly flat rates, as well as other perks.

How to stream Marry Me on Peacock

Now, what about streaming? Marry Me is streaming exclusively on Peacock from Feb. 11.