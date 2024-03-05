How to watch Mary & George: stream the historical drama series online

There's a royal affair taking place in Mary & George, with the new historical drama show landing on Tuesday, March 5.

Based on a true story, the show is set in the Jacobean area of Britain. It follows Mary Villiers and her son George, as they plan and scheme their way into the monarchy of the country — which includes seducing King James I himself.

Starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galatzine, Mary & George will be a great watch for fans of historical dramas that'll explore a little-known true event from British history. So history buffs must be wondering: how do I see the show?

We'll help you figure out how to watch Mary & George.

How to watch Mary & George in the US

If you live in the US, you're going to have to wait a little while to watch Mary & George. It'll arrive in the States on Friday, April 5, a month after its release in most other places.

You'll have to be signed up to Starz to watch Mary & George, which has replaced AMC as the official way to watch the show.

Starz costs $8.99 per month for a subscription, though you can save money by signing up for the $74.99 annual tier. There are also often deals on your first three months, that it's worth looking for.

How to watch Mary & George in the UK

You can watch Mary & George in the UK if you're signed up to Sky TV. The first episode airs on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday, March 5 at 9 pm (with repeats over the next few days), but all of the episodes can be watched on the Sky TV library already.

To watch Sky Atlantic or the VOD library, you only need to be on the basic Sky TV plan.

Normally, this costs £26 per month if you lock in for an 18-month contract or £29 per month for a rolling plan, but there's currently a Sky TV free trial you can use to sign up for free. This is amongst other Sky TV deals running right now.

How to watch Mary & George in Australia

If you live in Australia, you can watch Mary & George using the streaming service Binge, where it's currently all available to watch.

Binge starts at just $10 per month for its cheapest plan, with a 7-day free trial giving you ways to stream for free too. There are higher tiers that offer an improved resolution for streaming and some other perks, but they cost more too.

How to watch Mary & George everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Mary & George, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.