How to watch MasterChef: The Professionals season 17 online and on TV from anywhere

More The Bear than Bake Off, this iteration of the BBC’s long-running cookery competition sees those who do this for a living step up to the stove. The new season premieres on October 29 and is available to watch for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer. But don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch MasterChef: The Professionals from anywhere with a VPN .

Stepping into the kitchen will be 32 individuals who consider themselves some of the best chefs the UK has to offer. No hiding behind being a nervous amatuer or baffled celebrity here, this is serious stuff, with doing well in the show considered a genuine accolade for UK food scene up and comers to have under their belt.

As always, Gregg Wallace will be on hand to host, taste and drop innuendo, while Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti will be giving their opinion as veterans of the craft. The contestants will be put through their paces in a series of challenges and tests, also serving up their culinary creations to some of the country’s most cutting critics.

Ready for some more kitchen drama? Here's how to watch MasterChef: The Professionals from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch MasterChef: The Professionals season 17 online in the UK for free

MasterChef: The Professionals premieres on BBC One on Tuesday, October 29 at 8pm UK time with new episodes also airing in the same slot on Thursday and Friday. The series will continue to air in the same pattern. You can stream episodes live and on catch up on BBC iPlayer. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch MasterChef: The Professionals season 17 online in the US?

At time of writing, there's no word on when or where MasterChef: The Professionals season 17 will air in the US, however previous seasons have been available on Tubi.

In the meantime, UK citizens outside the country will need a VPN to watch MasterChef: The Professionals. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch MasterChef: The Professionals season 17 in Australia?

There's no confirmed release date for MasterChef: The Professionals season 17 in Australia, however, when it does arrive, it'll likely find a home alongside previous seasons on Binge.

Binge prices start from AU$10 per month, up to AU$22.

For now, if you’re a Brit abroad looking to stream MasterChef: The Professionals, you’ll want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch MasterChef: The Professionals season 17 from anywhere with a VPN

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What you need to know about MasterChef: The Professionals season 17

What can we expect from MasterChef: The Professionals season 17? The official BBC synopsis reads: "MasterChef: The Professionals returns to iPlayer and BBC One for the 17th series of the UK’s most revered cooking competition. Thirty-two of the country’s most ambitious chefs are invited to battle it out in the MasterChef kitchen, in a bid to become the 2024 champion."

Who are the Heat 1 contestants of MasterChef: The Professionals? Chloe Chloe studied Professional Cookery at Kent College. After graduating she went on to work at restaurants including the Michelin-starred Glasshouse, Duck and Waffle, The Georgian House and more recently Kitchen W8. Chloe currently works at The Tin Shed in Notting Hill. Gaston Gaston studied at a culinary school in Burgundy and began his career in Paris, working under renowned chefs like Franck Graux at Le Dôme and Christophe Langrée at Le Faust. After moving to London 10 years ago, Gaston worked as a sous chef and designed menus for a wine bar in Notting Hill, Cepáge[s] before launching his own private cheffing business eight years ago, for personal and corporate clients from around the world. Nkosi Nkosi studied Culinary Arts at the University of West London then went on to work as a commis chef at the Michelin-starred Goring Hotel. He then spent a year working abroad in South Carolina after winning a competition through college. Then moved back to London where his roles have included Chef de Partie at the Michelin-starred La Trompette. He now works at The Lanesborough Hotel in AA 3-Rosette Restaurant, The Grill Kitchen. Toby Toby started his career in food later on in life, making the switch when he was 27. Previously Toby had tried a number of careers ranging from gardening to being a voluntary firefighter. After deciding to make the leap into food, Toby studied professional cookery and three years into his new career he got a job at two Michelin-starred restaurant, Raby Hunt. Since then, he has worked at a variety of locations including the Devonshire Arms with Paul Leonard and Samuel’s Restaurant at the Swinton Estate. He now works at a Spanish tapas restaurant El Castillo at the Auckland Project, a regeneration charity development project for the Bishop Auckland area.

Who are the Heat 2 contestants of MasterChef: The Professionals? Beth At the age of 14, Beth did work experience in a kitchen through her school and after completing her GCSEs she went to catering college. She started her culinary career at Bluebells in Ascot, then moved onto an AA 3-Rosette hotel before moving to the Michelin-starred Hambleton Hall, where she has worked since 2015. Callum Callum did a National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) in Professional Cookery at Cambridge Regional College and completed an apprenticeship at The Pink Geranium restaurant. Early on in his career he worked at Le Gavroche in London for a year, and then moved on to restaurants including Northcote in Blackburn and The Oak Inn in Ledbury. Callum now works at The Bookshop in Hereford. Gareth After working in Cardiff, Gareth moved to the Michelin-starred Danesfield House by Adam Simmons. He went on to cook at Roots in Norfolk for two years. In 2017 he started working with Tommy Heaney and has worked with him on and off since then, currently running the kitchen at Heaneys. Rohit After graduating from university, Rohit started working as a waiter in the Italian restaurant, Ferrari's in Bexley Village but was always desperate to get in the kitchen. He went to Westminster Kingsway College and worked in the restaurant on his days off. Since then, he has worked in other Italian restaurants, in and around London and worked in Le Caprice, Scott’s in Mayfair and a private members’ club.

