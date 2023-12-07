How to watch Merry Little Batman: stream the Christmas superhero animation online

Batman isn't the first superhero you'd think of who might switch his cape and cowl for a Santa hat... and he's not. But his son has more of a merry spirit in the new animated superhero movie Merry Little Batman.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Release date: Friday, December 8

In this animated holiday Batman movie, his son Damian Wayne is left to Home Alone it in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, and so decides to don his own cowl and become Little Batman. As Little Batman, he defends Gotham City from supervillains and has to defend Wayne Manor for intruders.

Merry Little Batman has an all-star cast including Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, David Hornsby and James Cromwell, with a whole host of classic Batman characters included.

While just one feature-length special, Merry Little Batman has already inspired a TV show spin-off called Bat-Family which has an unspecified release date.

Whether you're a fan of the Batman character or just want to put on a festive movie to entertain someone who is, here's how to watch Merry Little Batman at home.

How to watch Merry Little Batman

While Merry Little Batman was originally set to debut on Max, that changed earlier in the year; instead, you'll be able to use the Amazon-owned streaming service Prime Video to watch it instead.

One of the most popular streaming sites out there, Prime Video is one of the many facets of an Amazon Prime subscription, so whether you've signed up for the shopping perks, the Kindle downloads or the music streaming, you can also watch Prime Video too.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 / £95 for an annual plan or $14.99 / £8.99 if you'd rather sign up monthly, though there's the option of a 7-day free trial if you've never signed up to Amazon Prime before.

In some regions, there's more animated Batman on Prime Video, though it varies by place. The majority of animated Batman shows and movies are on Max, though. The aforementioned sequel series Bat-Family has been confirmed to be coming to Amazon's streamer already, though, so you'll be able to watch Prime Video to catch that whenever it comes out.