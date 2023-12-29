How to watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing online from anywhere

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are back with their fourth festive special. Set along Scotland’s scenic rivers and a featuring a few of the duo’s celebrity friends, you can catch Gone Hogmanay Fishing live on BBC Two on Friday, December 29 – just before New Year’s Eve celebrations kick off worldwide.

In the UK, viewers can watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing online for FREE thanks to BBC iPlayer. But if you’re on holiday, don’t fret, because you can watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Beginning in 2018, the popular series has followed Whitehouse and Mortimer as they enjoy a spot of fishing in amazing locations across the country, and often joined by their furry friend, Ted the Patterdale Terrier.

Cracking wise as they wait for Tench, Chub, and Sea Trout to take the bait, Gone Fishing is a warm, witty balm for the soul. It’s been critically acclaimed, and praised by Elisa Bray as "one of the most therapeutic and relaxing [shows] on television.”

This year’s episode is a celebration of all things Scottish. Venturing north to sample all the merriment of Hogmanay, Mortimer and Whitehouse visit the stunning surrounds of Aberdeenshire in Scotland, including going fishing to the River Dee in a touching tribute to Whitehouse’s childhood.

With a seventh season on the horizon, read our guide below for how to watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing online and stream the festive special from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing free in the UK

New Year’s special Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing will air on BBC Two on Friday, December 29 at 9 pm UK time. It will be air again in the New Year on January 2, at 11.15 pm. You can also stream the episode FREE on BBC iPlayer, either at the time of broadcast, or on-demand shortly after the initial broadcast. If you plan on watching live, viewers will need to be in possession of a valid TV license.

Can I watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing online in the US?

The highly-praised Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing doesn’t have a broadcaster in the US, so you won’t be able to find the latest festive special – Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing – online to stream either. We’ll update this space should the show become available Stateside.

Can I watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing online in Australia?

Sadly, Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing won’t be available to stream Down Under anytime soon.

As detailed below, if you’re currently out of the country, you can connect to your usual streaming services with a VPN. It's easy to use and there's 30-day risk-free trial, so you can give it a whirl and see if you like it first.

How to watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Hogmanay Fishing on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

