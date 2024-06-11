How to watch Presumed Innocent: stream the Jake Gyllenhaal legal thriller online

You've seen it as a book, you've seen it as a movie with Harrison Ford, and now Presumed Innocent is the latest adaptation of the Scott Turow novel. It'll be released on Wednesday, June 12, so you can see this TV version of the story.

Jake Gylenhaal stars as Rusty Sabich, a Chicago prosecutor who's struggling to keep his family together. This task becomes more challenging when his colleague is murdered... and he becomes the primary suspect in the case.

The eight-parter also stars Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Peter Sarsgaard and Renate Reinsve, and was created by David E Kelly who also helmed the likes of Boston Legal, Ally McBeal, Love & Death and The Lincoln Lawyer, so you know it's going to be one to watch.

So here's how to watch Presumed Innocent, and we'll also let you know how to watch the movie or pick up the book if you want to really immerse yourself in this story.

How to watch Presumed Innocent

The only way to watch Presumed Innocent is via Apple TV Plus, as the latest adaptation of the novel was created specifically for Apple's streaming service. You can find the episode release dates below.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription, though you can get a free trial through some methods that we'll describe later on in this article.

Make sure not to sign up for Apple TV Plus MLS as that's a separate thing.

If you're interested in Presumed Innocent but don't know if you want to sign up for Apple TV Plus just for one show, then you'll be glad to know that there are ways to check out Apple's streaming service for free.

Apple offers loads of different free trials, ranging in length, mainly for customers to other services. You can use these to find a way to sign up for free, and check out Presumed Innocent as well as all the other best Apple TV Plus shows.

The first two episodes of Presumed Innocent come out on Wednesday, June 12, and subsequent ones come out weekly until the entire season has aired. Here's the full schedule:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, June 12

Episode 2 — Wednesday, June 12

Episode 3 — Wednesday, June 19

Episode 4 — Wednesday, June 26

Episode 5 — Wednesday, July 3

Episode 6 — Wednesday, July 10

Episode 7 — Wednesday, July 17

Episode 8 — Wednesday, July 24

How to watch the movie Presumed Innocent

Before it was a TV show (and after it was a book), there was the movie: Presumed Innocent stars Harrison Ford in the lead role with Brian Dennehy, Greta Scacchi and Bonnie Bedelia rounding out the cast.

Presumed Innocent isn't remembered as well as some other 90s Ford thrillers like Clear and Present Danger, Air Force One, Patriot Games or The Fugitive, but it was popular at the time and made a lot of money.

One side effect of this is that it's not actually on any subscription streaming service in the UK or US. You can pay to buy it digitally, but you can't find it on Netflix or Prime Video or anything like that.

So if you want to watch it, maybe it's worth buying the physical media, which is generally cheaper than buying it digitally (especially if you buy it VCR!).

How to read the book Presumed Innocent

Both the TV show and the movie come from Scott Turow's 1987 book Presumed Innocent which tells the same story, though is set in a fictional county, and features characters which Turow would use again in subsequent works.

At over 400 pages it's a little meaty but you've still got time to finish it before all episodes of Presumed Innocent are out.