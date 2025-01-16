How to watch Severance season 2: episode release schedule, where to stream and free trials

One of the big TV shows kicking off our 2025 is Severance season 2, which brings back the hit science fiction show when it hits screens on Friday, January 17.

Created by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, Severance is set in an office which instigates a revolutionary change: they split their workers' personalities between work and home lives.

However mysteries abound and all of the workers harbor secrets that they don't even know about. By the end of the first season the worker personalities have managed to learn more about their situation but knowledge comes with risks.

Severance season 2 is set to be one of the biggest series of 2025, so here's what you need to know about it in order to see it.



How to watch Severance season 2

You'll be able to watch Severance season 2, and the first run of episodes for that matter, by signing up for the streaming service Apple TV Plus.

Severance was made for Apple's TV streaming service, so you won't be able to watch it on any other platform or TV channel.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription, although you may find ways to sign up for less (more on that later). Don't confuse it for Apple TV Plus MLS as that's for streaming Major League Soccer.

Unlike some Apple shows, only one episode of Severance season 2 will be able to be streamed on Apple TV Plus when the series debuts. One new one will come per week until the middle of March, and here's the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1 — Friday, January 17

Episode 2 — Friday, January 24

Episode 3 — Friday, January 31

Episode 4 — Friday, February 7

Episode 5 — Friday, February 14

Episode 6 — Friday, February 21

Episode 7 — Friday, February 28

Episode 8 — Friday, March 7

Episode 9 — Friday, March 14

Episode 10 — Friday, March 21

How to watch Severance season 2 for free

If you're new to Apple TV Plus, then you'll be glad to know that you can test it for free. This'll let you stream Severance if you're quick.

There are multiple Apple TV Plus free trials which let you stream for a limited time without paying. Some of these are for customers of other services, but there are options for everyone. They range in length from 7 days to multiple months.

If you want more advice on ways to save money, we've got a page on Apple TV Plus deals here.