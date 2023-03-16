Who's ready for another superhero adventure? Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the hit DC superhero movie Shazam! from 2019, is here for your viewing pleasure. But just where and how can you watch the movie?

The latest movie based on a DC comic book character, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is one of the last movies of the old era of DC before the new James Gunn era begins in earnest. Does that mean this will be the last time we get to see Zachary Levi as the titular superhero? To be determined, but in the meantime, he's got some new enemies to face in the form of Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu's daughters of Atlas.

Here is everything that you need to know on how to watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

How to watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods in movie theaters

The only place to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods as soon as it releases everywhere on Friday, March 17, is at a movie theater, as the big-budget superhero flick plays exclusively on the big screen.

As far as finding Shazam! Fury of the Gods showtimes and tickets, you can check your local movie theater website or Fandango (opens in new tab), which allows you to see all the times the movie is playing at any movie theater in your area.

If you enjoy going to the movies but can be scared off by the ticket prices, then a possible solution is movie theater subscriptions and membership deals. Offered by many movie theater chains in the US and UK, as well as some third-party platforms, these deals give movie lovers access to free/discounted tickets or a certain number of movies each month for a single monthly subscription fee. You can also get deals on concessions and more as part of these programs.

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods streaming?

Sorry, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is not streaming or available online in any way right now.

That is likely not going to change for at least a month, as most movies have about a 30 day exclusive run in movie theaters before heading to digital or streaming (though that can vary). But we do have a pretty good assumption of where Shazam! Fury of the Gods is going to land when it does become available on streaming.

Considering the DC Studio movie falls under the Warner Bros. Pictures banner, HBO Max is where you are almost assured to stream Shazam! Fury of the Gods once it's available; that's where the original Shazam! and most other DC superhero movies are currently streaming.

Good chance Shazam! Fury of the Gods becomes available on digital on-demand first though. Either way, we'll update this post as info on Shazam! Fury of the God’s digital and streaming releases become available.

What else you need to know about Shazam! Fury of the Gods

When we last saw Billy Batson, he had mastered his new powers and shared them with the other kids of his adopted family. Now, he has to contend with the reawakened daughters of Atlas, who believe that Billy stole the powers and want to get them back, destroying whatever they need to in their path.

In addition to Levi, Mirren and Liu, the cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes Grace Caroline Currey, Rachel Zegler, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Marta Milans, Djimon Honsou and more.

As of March 16, the movie has a Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score of 64%, which classifies it as "Fresh."

Watch the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods right here: