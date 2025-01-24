How to watch Star Trek: Section 31 — when the movie releases and where you can watch it

The first new Star Trek movie in almost 10 years is here in the form of Star Trek: Section 31, a new movie which spins off from Star Trek: Discovery and lands on streaming on Friday, January 24.

Based around the Discovery character of Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), Section 31 is about the titular division which is tasked with facing off threats against the United Federation of Planets.

To do so she'll have to act on her lessons from Star Trek: Discovery and face up to her past actions. She'll have to do so alongside a new crew who may not have her best interests at heart.

The movie is set between the two classic Star Trek pillars of the original series and The Next Generation, so it'll be a treat for fans of the series. It's recommended that you've at least seen Discovery seasons one to three ahead of Section 31 but there are references to everything from TNG to The Undiscovered Country.

So here's everything you need to know to watch Star Trek: Section 31.

How to watch Star Trek: Section 31

Unlike all previous Star Trek movies, Star Trek: Section 31 won't be showing in cinemas or theaters. It won't be airing on TV or cable either. Instead, the movie will be going straight to streaming.

The streaming service in question is Paramount Plus, which is the online home of Star Trek. It's where most of the seasons and movies of the franchise are available to stream (it varies a little bit depending on region and title) but it's also where Star Trek: Discovery can be watched.

Paramount Plus starts at $7.99 per month or $59.99 in the US, and that's for Paramount Plus Essential which doesn't include Showtime shows but will let you watch Section 31. In the UK the price starts at £4.99 per month or £43.99 per year, and that's for the ad-supported tier; again, this is all you need to watch Section 31.

There are sometimes Paramount Plus deals which let you save money when you sign up, and there are also a few different Paramount Plus free trials which you can use to watch the movie (and other videos on the platform) without paying.

