How to watch Succession season 4 finale: stream episode 10 online

It's the end of the line for the Roy family because Succession season 4 is about to wrap up, with the season finale on Sunday, May 28, heralding the end of the hit TV show.

This HBO mega show revolves around Logan Roy, the billionaire owner of media conglomerate WayStar RoyCo, and his dysfunctional family that vies for control over it.

Part drama and part black comedy, the show is full of backstabbing, power moves and dramatic confrontations, but that'll come to an end with season 4's tenth episode, which is the finale not just for the season but for the show overall.

After the death of Logan Roy, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) have all been angling for power as the future of their company hangs in the balance. Who will win? Here's how to watch Succession season 4's final episode to find out.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 in the US

The Succession finale airs on HBO's flagship channel at 9 pm ET/PT. The premium cable channel is offered by both traditional pay-TV providers and live TV streaming services Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month) and YouTube TV ($72.99 per month) offer it for an extra $15 on top of the base plan.

You can also stream the Succession finale simultaneously on HBO's newly-renamed streaming service Max. Max has three tiers: $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year) for ad-enabled streaming, $15.99 per month (or $149.99 per year) to drop the ads or $19.99 per month ($199.99 annually) for 4K ad-free streaming; the latter lets you stream Succession in 4K UHD.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 10 in the UK

You can watch Succession in the UK via both Sky TV and NOW, but they'll only add it to their library the day after the US streaming debut, so on Monday, May 29. Sky Atlantic is also airing it that day at 9 pm UK.

Sky TV subscribers need to use the Sky Go streaming app to see this, along with other video-on-demand streaming — Sky TV costs £26 per month if you sign up for an 18-month contract, and you get Netflix bundled with it. On NOW you need the Entertainment plan, which costs £9.99 per month.