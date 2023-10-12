How to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie

The surprise movie event of the fall is here, as Swifties everywhere can watch Taylor Swift: The Era Tour on the big screen. This gives fans who weren't able to get tickets to a live show of the Eras Tour, the record-breaking concert series that she launched this past year, the chance to experience the show.

Reports have indicated that the concert movie has already sold more than $100 million in tickets worldwide, as fans are ready not only to watch the movie, but rock out like it is a full-on concert experience — wearing their friendship bracelets and dressed in costumes representing the different eras of Swift's career, just like people did who attended the concert live. This already makes it one of the biggest new movies of 2023.

How can you get in on the fun? Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie.

How to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in movie theaters

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie is playing exclusively in movie theaters around the world. While originally the movie was set to release on Friday, October 13 (Swift's favorite number is 13), it was announced on October 11 that showings would begin a day early on Thursday, October 12. (Some territories are not getting the movie until November 3).

While The Era Tours movie is getting a worldwide release, there are a couple of things that make it unique to a traditional movie's release. First, showtimes are only going to take place on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as the goal is to have these screenings feel more like a concert event with larger audiences.

Also, while there are plenty of theaters that are participating, the concert movie isn't playing at all movie theater chains, so you need to make sure to find a participating theater.

To do that, you can visit the official website of the movie or Fandango to see all the locations where and at what time the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is playing near you. You can also purchase your tickets directly through these platforms.

If you are a subscriber to any movie theater subscription or membership plans at a chain where Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is playing, you may want to double-check to see if your benefits apply to these screenings, as in some cases they may not.

Is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour streaming?

Afraid not. Right now the only way to watch the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie is to go to the movie theater to watch it.

The movie will likely make its way to streaming eventually, but we have no idea where that may happen. Swift partnered with AMC Theaters directly to distribute her movie, meaning she is not working with any studio. That also means she doesn't have a streaming deal in place with any studio-affiliated platform at this time. So it's anyone's guess where the movie could end up when it presumably makes its way to home viewing.

What else to know about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was filmed over the course of three nights during Swift's performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. While Swift's performances during the live concerts have famously often exceeded three hours, The Eras Tour concert movie has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes. Don't fret Swifties, there's a good chance the discrepancy in times could just be the movie cutting down on costume changes and breaks for Swift, not necessarily the number of songs she'll perform in the movie.

Speaking of songs, the Eras Tour famously sees Swift perform songs from her entire career, so expect to hear her perform tracks like "The Archer," "You Belong to Me," "Champagne Problems," "Look What You Made Me Do," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Shake It Off," "Lavender Haze," "Anti-Hero" and more.

Watch the trailer for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tours concert movie to get yourself excited for the theater-going experience.