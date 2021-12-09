Want to know how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 online live anywhere in the world? Here's how.

The Abu Dhabi GP is the final race of the 2021 F1 Championship. After the Jeddah Street Circuit made its debut last weekend, the battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is about as close as it could possibly be.

Hamilton claimed his third consecutive victory at the Saudi Arabian GP, preventing Verstappen from claiming the title. Ahead of the Sao Paulo GP, Verstappen had a 19-point lead, but Hamilton and Mercedes' recent success have closed that gap and both drivers now enter the final race on 369.5 points.

Hamilton is now on the cusp of claiming his 8th F1 Championship win, but Verstappen is not going to give up his chances of claiming his first title without a fight.

Who will be crowned the latest F1 Champion? Here's how to watch the Abu Dhabi GP so you can find out.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 online

There's a handy way to watch your favorite shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

With a VPN, you can get around the normal digital barriers by changing your IP address. This means you can watch what you want even if you're away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which will let your change your IP address on whichever device you want to make sure you can stream the Abu Dhabi GP online.

ExpressVPN is available on laptops, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones and will make your device think it's in a different part of the world to ensure you can tune in to the next race.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs available right now. Not only is it straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it for a month without paying a penny and if you sign up for the annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

What time does the Abu Dhabi GP start?

In the US, the main race is scheduled for Dec. 12 and begins at 8:00 am EST in the US and at 1:00 pm in the UK.

The full schedule for the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP is:

Dec. 10

Practice 1 - 4:30 am EST / 9:30 am GMT

Practice 2 - 8:00 am EST / 1:00 pm GMT

Dec. 11

Practice 3 - 5:00 am EST / 10:00 am GMT

Qualifying Race - 8:00 am EST / 1:00 pm GMT

Dec. 12

Main Race - 8:00 am EST / 1:00 pm GMT

How to stream the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on F1 TV

If you've not already heard of F1 TV, it's the in-house subscription service dedicated to all things Formula 1; if you're obsessed with the F1

If you want to watch all the action from the final leg of the 2021 Championship on F1 TV, you'll want to subscribe to the more expensive tier, F1 TV Pro. F1 TV Pro costs $10 a month, but you can save $40 if you pay up-front for the yearly plan.

With this tier, you can tune into full, live sessions without commercial breaks from every single Grand Prix, including the Abu Dhabi GP. You'll also be able to switch between the official live feed and any of the 20 onboard car cameras.

Keep in mind that F1 TV packages in some regions (including the UK) do not come with live coverage. If you're planning on watching the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the UK, you'll need to head elsewhere; read on to find out where.

How to watch the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the US

ESPN has been providing comprehensive F1 coverage throughout the 2021 F1 season, so it's no surprise that ESPN is home to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Sunday, either.

If you're a cord-cutter, there are plenty of options for where to watch the next race. We think that the best option for F1 fans is Sling TV. With Sling Orange, you can grab access to 32 channels (including ESPN) for $35 a month — if you sign up right now, you can even grab your first month for just $10!

If you want a more comprehensive package, we recommend FuboTV. FuboTV offers a variety of plans starting from $64.99 a month. The cheapest plan will get you ESPN along with ABC, NBCSN, and over 100 channels to keep you entertained year-round. Plus, you can even try fuboTV with a free trial for seven days.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 in the UK

You'll find the Abu Dhabi GP on Sky Sports F1 in the UK. Sky holds the rights to F1 broadcasts in the region, so you'll need to tune either live on Sky's dedicated F1 channel or via the Sky Go app if you want to watch the F1 this Sunday.

If you don't have access to Sky, you can get access to Sky's F1 along with all their other live sports channels by grabbing a NOW TV Sports Pass. If you just want to tune into the main event this Sunday, you can grab a day pass for just £9.98. However, for £33.99 you can get access to Sky Sports F1 along with live coverage from the world of Premier League football, cricket, golf, and more.

Plus, there are free highlights on Channel 4 and All4. There are qualifying highlights at 6.55pm on Saturday, plus extensive race highlights on Sunday at 5.30 pm.