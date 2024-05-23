How to watch The Beach Boys: stream the music documentary online

Music fans have been enjoying a series of hit docuseries and documentaries on famous bands recently, and that continues on Friday, May 24 when The Beach Boys hits screens.

Debut: Friday, May 24

Episodes: 3

You'll never guess which band The Beach Boys is about — it tells the story about the famous surfin' rockers as they formed and transformed American music with the Cali sound.

Featuring interviews from the members of the band and their musical peers, The Beach Boys promises to be the definitive docuseries for fans of their music or simply people who like 'Fun Fun Fun'.

So here's how to watch The Beach Boys.

How to watch The Beach Boys

In order to watch The Beach Boys, you'll need to sign up for Disney Plus. That's because this new docu-series is an original production for the House of the Mouse streaming service, and it likely won't air anywhere else.

The Beach Boys is a feature-length doc, so you won't need to wait for different episodes to drop.

You can sign up for Disney Plus for as little as $7.99 / £4.99 per month, though that plan gets you adverts in your TV shows and movies. Paying $13.99 / £7.99 lets you stream ad-free, and all those options (save ad-enabled in the US) have annual options which save you the equivalent of two months' fees per year.

In the US, you can also sign up for Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle. This package deal gets you the House of Mouse streamer as well as Hulu for $9.99 per month, saving you some cash over subscribing individually. A selection of higher tiers get you ad-free streaming, as well as ESPN Plus, for higher monthly fees.

